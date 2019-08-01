Warriors' Klay Thompson: Injuries Like ACL Tear Are 'Most Tragic Part of Sports'

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson did not hold back when classifying injuries in sports.

They are "obviously the most tragic part of sports" he told ESPN’s Cari Champion on Thursday in his first extensive interview since he tore his ACL during Game 6 of the Warriors’ NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors in June.

"I knew I did something. But I've never had the severity of an ACL injury or an injury that bad," he said. "So me, personally, I didn't think it was that bad, initially. My adrenaline was so high being Game 6, whatever. I thought I sprained my knee; that's all I thought it was … It's just not a good feeling when you feel helpless and the team's out there competing."

