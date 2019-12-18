Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool TV Programming Streaming on B/R Live

Getty Images

Bleacher Report Live is the United States home of on-demand video programming from three of the largest soccer clubs in England: Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool.

Fans of those teams can now stream Arsenal TV, Spurs TV and LFCTV all on B/R Live. The video content within every programming channel is unique to each club. Here are details on what's included.

Arsenal TV

B/R Live will stream a three-hour Arsenal programming block every week. The block will feature a full replay of the Gunners' latest English Premier League match as well as two 30-minute shows: Arsenal 360 and Arsenal World. Arsenal TV will be available to stream in the U.S. only.

Depending on when Arsenal plays each week, the three-hour block will be ready to stream in full usually by the end of that same day or the next day. Then later that day each individual program—the full match replay, Arsenal 360 and Arsenal World -- can be streamed individually.

Stream all Arsenal TV here

Stream Arsenal 360 here

Stream Arsenal World here

Spurs TV

Spurs TV is Tottenham's weekly highlights program, each installment of which will be about two and a half hours. Every week the show will feature a full replay of the Spurs' first team's most recent match, whether from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup or EPL Cup.

The match replays will include pre and post-match coverage and analysis. Additionally, the highlight show every week will have interviews with players and manager Jose Mourinho as well as behind-the-scenes feature content.

Similarly to Arsenal TV, the Spurs TV schedule will depend on when Tottenham plays each week. The replay and additional content surrounding each match will become available within a window after the featured match, usually in the next day or two. The weekly block of Spurs TV will stream on B/R Live all as one piece, not broken up into individual segments. It will only be available to stream in the U.S.

Stream Spurs TV here

LFCTV

LFCTV on B/R Live will be a 24/7 network of Liverpool programming that includes exclusive access to stream more than 40 live LFC matches each season, ranging from U-23 and U-18 to Liverpool Legends and Ladies Football. Fans can also watch full replays of every Liverpool first-team match and listen to live audio commentary during the matches.

Additionally, LFCTV will feature behind-the-scenes content with players and manager Jurgen Klopp. There will be more than 30 hours of combined live and original content every week, such as pre and post-match shows, a weekly live team news and analysis program, club documentaries and classic Liverpool matches.

Come to B/R Live at any time during the day or night, and the LFCTV channel page will be streaming programming. LFCTV on B/R Live will be available to stream in both the U.S. and Canada.

Stream LFCTV here

How to Watch

Fans in the U.S. can stream all of these channels, match replays and programs with the B/R Live Pass. You can get the pass at a monthly rate of $9.99, which includes access to nearly every sport that streams on B/R Live, including each live match that these teams play in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, as well as replays, matchday highlight shows and weekly magazine shows.

The B/R Live Pass is also available as an annual subscription, offering all of that same content for a yearly price of $79.99. The links below will take you directly to each team's channel to subscribe and watch.

Arsenal TV on B/R Live

Spurs TV on B/R Live

LFCTV on B/R Live