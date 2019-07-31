World Series 2019 Odds: Astros Vault Up to Co-Favorites After Zack Greinke Trade

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Houston Astros are now the betting co-favorites to win the 2019 World Series after they acquired 2009 American League Cy Young award winner and six-time All-Star Zack Greinke at the MLB trade deadline on Wednesday.

The blockbuster trade helped boost Houston's odds from +450 to +275, helping it move into a tie with the Los Angeles Dodgers (+275):

The 35-year-old Greinke is enjoying another standout campaign, one that saw him earn a third consecutive All-Star nod while going 10-4 with a 2.87 ERA and a National League-leading 0.943 WHIP in 22 starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Houston already had the fourth-best rotation in baseball (3.68 ERA), according to ESPN.com. Adding Greinke to the mix gives the Astros a total of three 2019 All-Stars in their rotation:

And that doesn't even include 2012 All-Star Wade Miley, who is 9-4 with a 3.06 ERA in 22 starts this season.

The Astros also acquired right-handers Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini from the Toronto Blue Jays at the deadline.

Houston was already in prime position to make the postseason for the third consecutive season, holding an eight-game lead in the American League West at 69-39. Now, with a rotation that can stack up with anyone in the majors, they are the co-favorites to win their second title in three years.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles (70-39) continues to be among the best odds and has paced the majors in wins all season long. The Dodgers may not have made an enormous splash like the Astros, but there weren't many holes on their roster as is.

The rotation is in good shape, with Clayton Kershaw, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Walker Buehler and Kenta Maeda helping L.A. boast the top rotation (3.06 ERA) in baseball. Meanwhile, the offense features the likes of NL MVP candidate Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, A.J. Pollock, Joc Pederson and Max Muncy.

Interestingly enough, the two co-favorites met in the Fall Classic less than two years ago. Houston bested Los Angeles in seven games in 2017 in a championship run that was powered by the midseason acquisition of Verlander.

The Dodgers reached the World Series again last year but were defeated by the Boston Red Sox, who eliminated the Astros in the ALCS in five games.