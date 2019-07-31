Madison Bumgarner Trade Rumors: Yankees, Astros in Mix for SP Ahead of Deadline

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

With hours remaining before the MLB trade deadline passes at 4 p.m. ET, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros continue to express interest in San Francisco Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Bumgarner, who's a free agent at the end of the year, is 6-7 with a 3.74 ERA and 3.67 FIP in 23 appearances, per FanGraphs.

SNY's Andy Martino reported the Yankees—while considering Bumgarner a trade target—"don't love the current version" of him, which limits what they'd surrender to acquire him.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported something similar regarding the Astros, casting doubt they'd send Kyle Tucker to San Francisco to get Bumgarner. As a result, Houston is focusing more on New York Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler.

The Giants are in a clear position to cash in on Bumgarner's trade value. The New York Mets added Marcus Stroman, while the Cincinnati Reds confirmed Wednesday they got Trevor Bauer in a three-team deal involving the Cleveland Indians and San Diego Padres.

With two of the best pitchers off the board, selling teams can place a premium on the players still available.

Despite how the Yankees view him, Bumgarner is enjoying a productive 2019. He's averaging 9.02 strikeouts and 1.87 walks per nine innings, both of which are a clear improvement over 2018 (7.57 strikeouts, 2.98 walks).

San Francisco could surely land a nice asset or two in return for the four-time All-Star in his last year under contract.

The final decision could be out of the team's hands, however, since Bumgarner has spent his entire 11-year MLB career with the Giants and was an integral piece during their three most recent World Series runs.

In almost any other situation, you'd bet the house Bumgarner would have a new home by the end of the day.

Considering that time is running out before the deadline, the likelihood of Bumgarner getting dealt is quickly diminishing.

