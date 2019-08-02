Zion's Pelicans and the 5 NBA Teams Best Set for the Future

1 of 5

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks promise to be one of the league's most exciting League Pass watches in 2019-20, thanks to a group of youngsters loaded with skill and athleticism at every position.

Trae Young headlines the group after surging throughout the second half of his rookie season and posting 24.7 points, 9.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game on 44.2 percent shooting from the field and 34.8 percent from three over his final 23 outings. Young's stroke from long distance could make him one of the more dangerous offensive weapons since Stephen Curry, and he's not alone.

In the frontcourt, John Collins continues his own ascendance. During just his second season, he put up 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while slashing 56.0/34.8/76.3.

The 19th pick of the 2018 draft, Kevin Huerter provides size (6'7") and shooting, and he can fill either the shooting guard or small forward position. After converting 38.5 percent of his three-point attempts on nearly five shots per game as a rookie, Huerter may quickly become one of the game's deadliest perimeter scorers.

Under head coach Lloyd Pierce, the young Hawks will continue to fly in 2019-20 with two additional lottery picks. They took perimeter lockdown defender De'Andre Hunter at No. 4 overall and Duke prospect Cam Reddish at No. 10. Reddish may have been one of the NBA's most inefficient lottery picks, though Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman openly wondered whether Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett joining him on the Blue Devils hindered his development.

But the Hawks' young group is far from assembled. In addition to possessing each of their own first-round picks, the Hawks control the rights to the Brooklyn Nets' 2020 first-rounder (lottery-protected) and the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2022 first-rounder (lottery-protected), as well as several additional second-round selections.

The Hawks have the opportunity to put together one of the NBA's best and most exciting young cores. If nothing else, they should be one of the most fun to watch.