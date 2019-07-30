MLB Rumors: Latest Pre-Trade Deadline Buzz on Noah Syndergaard and More

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

With the 2019 MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is among the players around the league facing an uncertain future.

Although the month began with the majority of teams within striking distance of a playoff spots, the sellers have started to emerge recently as the summer has progressed. That means teams like the New York Mets, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds could wind up making an impact on the playoff races as they make certain players available.

Below is a look at the latest buzz from around the league.

Noah Syndergaard

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, there is "increasing skepticism" around the league that New York will move Syndergaard prior to Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Teams interested in the right-hander have either been unable or unwilling to meet the Mets' asking price thus far. And with the starter experiencing a relatively down year, it's possible New York may wait until the offseason to seriously consider a deal, giving him two months to regain trade value.

Syndergaard is 7-5 with a 4.33 ERA and a 1.263 WHIP in 20 starts this season, striking out 126 batters in 126.1 innings.

Not only are his ERA and WHIP the worst of his career, but his strikeouts per nine innings (9.0) are tied for his career low and his walks per nine (2.6) are on pace to be his highest to date.

Then again, it was just 2016 that Syndergaard was selected to the National League All-Star team en route to finishing eighth in NL Cy Young award voting. He owns a 3.21 ERA for his five-year career, featuring a previous single-season high of 3.24.

Buster Olney of ESPN added that "tension" between Syndergaard—who is under club control through 2021—and Mets brass could influence the team's decision.

While some players do their best to ignore the rumors, Syndergaard has taken to social media to have some fun with them. Not only has he made Instagram posts about being on the trade block, but he recently updated his Twitter bio to include: "Pitcher for the New York Mets, for now. Mrs. Met would hate to see me traded."

Syndergaard is scheduled to have one more showcase prior to the deadline, as he is the probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Tanner Roark

John Minchillo/Associated Press

As the team had recovered from a 1-8 start to pull within 3.5 games of the NL Central lead at one point, Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams told The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans earlier this month that the team intended to buy, not sell, at the deadline.

Those plans appear to have changed following a slow start to the second half.

Cincinnati dropped six of its first eight games out of the break to fall nine games back in the division. While the team has since won three in a row and five of seven, it currently sits 6.5 games back in both the NL Central and in the wild card race.

As a result, the Reds appear to be in a position to sell—and Roark figures to be one of their top trade chips. Passan noted Roark is "expected" to be moved at the deadline.

Following an offseason trade from the Washington Nationals, Roark has gone 6-6 with a 3.95 ERA through 20 starts, striking out 106 batters in 107 innings. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 15 of his 20 starts.

Just as importantly as his performance on the mound, Roark has proven to be durable throughout his career. The 32-year-old has made 30-plus starts in each of his four full seasons as a starter and is on pace to reach that mark once again.

Roark said on Monday, per MLB.com's Mark Sheldon, that he "really enjoy[s] it" in Cincinnati. However, as an impending free agent, he could soon find himself on the move.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported over the weekend that Roark is on the Oakland Athletics' radar while Jon Heyman of MLB Network noted the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees are among the interested teams.

Roark is scheduled to pitch Tuesday against the Pirates.

Felipe Vazquez

Justin Berl/Getty Images

A nine-game losing streak now has Pittsburgh 10.5 games out of a playoff spot, possibly leading the team to dangle closer Felipe Vazquez in what could be a sparse relief market.

Despite the Pirates' recent struggles, Vazquez is in the midst of his second consecutive All-Star campaign. He is 2-1 with a 1.87 ERA and has converted 21 saves in 22 opportunities. The southpaw has struck out 68 hitters in 43.1 innings, giving him a career-best 14.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

He has a 2.10 ERA in 183 appearances since the start of 2017.

Vazquez has a base salary of $4 million this season, a bargain for a pitcher of his caliber. The 28-year-old reliever is under club control through 2023, with his salary never topping more than $10 million per season.

Pirates general manager Neal Huntington told reporters, per Adam Berry of MLB.com, on July 21 that the team did not intend on dealing Vazquez—but that was before the team's recently slide.

Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reported Vazquez is the Los Angeles Dodgers'' "first choice" among bullpen targets, adding Pittsburgh is seeking a "premium bat and premium arm" in exchange for Vazquez.

Olney noted Monday talks have stalled over the Dodgers' unwillingness to meet the Pirates' asking price. Pittsburgh reportedly wants infielder Gavin Lux, the No. 10 prospect in all of baseball, in a return package.

The Dodgers' bullpen ranks ninth in the majors with a 4.12 ERA, according to ESPN.com, while closer Kenley Jansen is currently sporting a career-high 3.67 ERA. He has blown four saves in 29 opportunities.

With the best record (69-39) in baseball and a 14-game lead in the NL West, Los Angeles is in a position where it does not have to be reckless in order to address its weaknesses. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Dodgers could pursue starting pitching at the deadline, a strategy that could bolster the relief corps by subsequently moving a starter to the bullpen.