Zack Greinke Trade Rumors: Diamondbacks SP 'Definitely Available' at Deadline

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly looking to sell ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline, and many of their top players may be on the block.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi on Saturday, starting pitcher Zack Greinke is among the players who are "definitely available."

Morosi also mentioned starter Robbie Ray, relievers Archie Bradley, Greg Holland and Andrew Chafin and outfielders David Peralta and Jarrod Dyson as those who could potentially be the on the move.

At the age of 35, Greinke is enjoying another spectacular season and is on pace to put up his best numbers since 2015, when he posted a 1.66 ERA and finished second in the National League Cy Young award voting.

In 22 starts this season, Greinke is 10-4 with a 2.87 ERA, an NL-leading 0.94 WHIP and 128 strikeouts over 141 innings. He was named an All-Star for the third consecutive year and the sixth time during his 16-year career.

Along with his strong pitching, Greinke is a five-time Gold Glove winner and one-time Silver Slugger award winner. He may be in line for another Silver Slugger this season, as he is hitting .271 with three home runs and eight RBI, which gives him added value should an NL team trade for him.

The biggest obstacle standing between Greinke and a move elsewhere is likely his contract. It has three years remaining and is set to make him $32 million in both 2020 and 2021. Greinke also has a limited no-trade clause with a list that includes 15 teams.

Greinke could drop off at any time given his age, meaning his contract could be an albatross in 2020 or 2021. Because of that, the D-Backs would likely be forced to retain some salary to trade him.

Another area of concern is Greinke's playoff resume. He has never pitched in the World Series, and his 3-4 record and 4.03 ERA over 11 career postseason starts are somewhat pedestrian.

Arizona is 3.5 games out of a wild-card spot in the NL at 52-52, which puts it in a tough position. If it wants to get the most it can out of a Greinke trade, though, moving him now may be the best course of action.

Contending teams in the American League such as the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox are all likely to be in the market for starting pitching, and if the Diamondbacks can play those teams against each other, the return could be a bevy of talented prospects.