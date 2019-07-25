Clippers' Lawrence Frank: Kawhi Leonard Circled Paul George as Top Trade Target

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 24: (L-R) Head coach Doc Rivers, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and owner Steve Ballmer of the Los Angeles Clippers attend the Paul George and Kawhi Leonard introductory press conference at Green Meadows Recreation Center on July 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard apparently made his wishes to play with Paul George very clear.

Ben Golliver of the Washington Post noted Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank told those who attended a season ticketholder event that Leonard said “That’s the guy” when members of the front office put Paul George’s name on a board of potential targets during a July 1 meeting with the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

The Clippers wasted little time doing what they could to get George and traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round draft picks and two pick swaps to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the six-time All-Star.

It was a significant package to pay for any player, but one could also view it as a trade for George and Leonard if the latter made playing alongside the former such a priority.

As a result, the Clippers are immediately on the short list of title contenders. The core that featured Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams that pushed the Golden State Warriors in the first round is still in place, and it now has a head-turning tandem in Leonard and George.

Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to their first championship in franchise history last season and defeated the league MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Eastern Conference Finals and the two-time defending champion Warriors in the NBA Finals along the way.

He now has George, who is a five-time All-NBA selection and four-time All-Defensive selection, playing with him. An argument can be made the Clippers have the two best two-way players in the league and can match up with any team they run into come the postseason, even in the loaded Western Conference.

"This is probably going to be my first time playing with an elite player of his level," Leonard said of George in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "You know, around the same age as me, same talent. I'm excited."

He was excited about potentially playing with George back when he was meeting with the Clippers.

Related

    Clippers Unveil Rendering of New Arena

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Clippers Unveil Rendering of New Arena

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Would Brandon Jennings Be a Good Fit for the Clippers?

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Would Brandon Jennings Be a Good Fit for the Clippers?

    Clipperholics
    via Clipperholics

    Kawhi, Paul George Mark Beginning of New Era for Clippers

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Kawhi, Paul George Mark Beginning of New Era for Clippers

    Clipperholics
    via Clipperholics

    Celtics Sign Tacko Fall, 3 Others

    Boston announces it's signed Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters, Max Strus and Javonte Green

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Celtics Sign Tacko Fall, 3 Others

    Boston announces it's signed Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters, Max Strus and Javonte Green

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report