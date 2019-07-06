Report: Paul George Traded to Clippers for Danilo Gallinari, 5 1st-Round Picks

Rob Ferguson/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly reached an agreement Saturday to acquire All-Star forward Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder for forward Danilo Gallinari, guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a massive haul of draft picks, including five first-round selections.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported details of the blockbuster deal, which came in coordination with the Clippers' signing of superstar free agent Kawhi Leonard.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

