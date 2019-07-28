Yankees Trade Rumors: Blue Jays Asked for Deivi Garcia in Marcus Stroman Talks

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The New York Yankees refused to part with superstar pitching prospect Deivi Garcia in trade talks with the Toronto Blue Jays for right-hander Marcus Stroman, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network and WFAN.

The Jays eventually agreed to deal Stroman to the New York Mets, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Garcia, 20, has struck out 128 batters over 82.2 minor league innings this season. He sports a 5-6 record and 3.38 ERA and currently plays for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Stroman, 28, went 6-11 with a 2.96 ERA for the Blue Jays. He has earned a quality start in six of his last seven outings.

The Yankees are desperate for starting pitching help after a brutal stretch in which the Bronx Bombers gave up seven or more runs in seven straight games. Katie Sharp of the Talkin' Yanks podcast offered some perspective on the team's struggles:

New York entered its Sunday matchup with the Boston Red Sox just 20th in starter's ERA in Major League Baseball.

