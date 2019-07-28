Yankees Trade Rumors: Blue Jays Asked for Deivi Garcia in Marcus Stroman Talks

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 28, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 24: Marcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Cleveland Indians in the third inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 24, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The New York Yankees refused to part with superstar pitching prospect Deivi Garcia in trade talks with the Toronto Blue Jays for right-hander Marcus Stroman, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network and WFAN.

The Jays eventually agreed to deal Stroman to the New York Mets, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Garcia, 20, has struck out 128 batters over 82.2 minor league innings this season. He sports a 5-6 record and 3.38 ERA and currently plays for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Stroman, 28, went 6-11 with a 2.96 ERA for the Blue Jays. He has earned a quality start in six of his last seven outings.

The Yankees are desperate for starting pitching help after a brutal stretch in which the Bronx Bombers gave up seven or more runs in seven straight games. Katie Sharp of the Talkin' Yanks podcast offered some perspective on the team's struggles:

New York entered its Sunday matchup with the Boston Red Sox just 20th in starter's ERA in Major League Baseball.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Cop New Merch from the Exclusive Mariano x B/R World Tour Collab

B/R Shop

 

Related

    Rumors: Syndergaard Likely to Be Moved After Stroman Deal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Rumors: Syndergaard Likely to Be Moved After Stroman Deal

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Mets' Updated Rotation, Roster After Stroman Trade

    Mets currently hold some serious firepower

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mets' Updated Rotation, Roster After Stroman Trade

    Mets currently hold some serious firepower

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mets Trade for Marcus Stroman

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Report: Mets Trade for Marcus Stroman

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Yankees Should Stay Away from Robbie Ray

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Why Yankees Should Stay Away from Robbie Ray

    Pinstripe Alley
    via Pinstripe Alley