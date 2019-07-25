Eli Manning Responds to Odell Beckham Jr.'s Comments He Kept Giants Relevant

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Eli Manning brushed aside Odell Beckham Jr.'s recent comments that argued he was the biggest reason the New York Giants continued to draw marquee prime-time games.

"I don't think they bothered me," Manning said Thursday, per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. "You just kind of shake your head and laugh. ... I won a few games before he was here."

