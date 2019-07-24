Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Opens Up on Playing with 'Elite Player' Paul George

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Though Kawhi Leonard has won a pair of championships through the first eight years of his career, the new two-time Finals MVP doesn't believe he has ever teamed up with a player of new Los Angeles Clippers teammate Paul George's caliber.

"This is probably going to be my first time playing with an elite player of his level," Leonard said of George in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "You know, around the same age as me, same talent. I'm excited."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.