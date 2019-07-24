Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Opens Up on Playing with 'Elite Player' Paul George

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 24: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers talks at the LA Clippers Introductory Press Conference at Green Meadows Recreation Center on July 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Though Kawhi Leonard has won a pair of championships through the first eight years of his career, the new two-time Finals MVP doesn't believe he has ever teamed up with a player of new Los Angeles Clippers teammate Paul George's caliber.

"This is probably going to be my first time playing with an elite player of his level," Leonard said of George in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "You know, around the same age as me, same talent. I'm excited."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

