Report: Former 76ers C Greg Monroe Signs 1-Year Contract with Bayern Munich

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Greg Monroe speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

NBA veteran Greg Monroe is reportedly heading to Europe.  

According to Nikos Varlas of EuroHoops.net, Bayern Munich signed the big man to a one-year contract. Monroe entered the NBA as the No. 7 overall pick of the Detroit Pistons in the 2010 draft, and he has played for the Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

Bayern Munich bringing in an NBA veteran is nothing new, as they signed Derrick Williams last season. The Arizona product was the No. 2 pick of the 2011 draft and played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers during his NBA career.

Monroe is just 29 years old but struggled last season on the Raptors, Celtics and 76ers.

He averaged 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds over 43 games, which was a far cry from a prime in which he was a double-double threat every time he took the floor. Monroe posted more than 15.0 points per night five straight seasons from 2011-12 until 2015-16 and averaged more than 9.0 rebounds four times during that stretch, including 10.2 in 2014-15.

Bayern Munich is expecting too much if they think that version of the Georgetown product will take the court next season, but he is still relatively young and can help control the glass while providing interior scoring.

He could also catch the eye of an NBA team if he plays well overseas.

