MLB Trade Rumors: Zack Wheeler's Chances of Being Dealt Are 'Pretty High'

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 24, 2019

New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Chances are "pretty high" that New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler will no longer be with the organization following MLB's July 31 trade deadline, according to Yahoo Sports' Mike Mazzeo.

"It's just where we're at," an anonymous team source told Mazzeo. "If we played better in San Francisco [over the weekend], it might have changed everything." 

The Mets dropped three of four games against the Giants and entered their game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night with a 45-54 record.

  

