Lakers Rumors: Andre Iguodala Being Targeted for Final Roster Spot

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly keeping a roster spot open in case the Memphis Grizzlies buy out the contract of veteran swingman Andre Iguodala.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the update Tuesday, noting the Lakers view the three-time NBA champion as a potential X-Factor for their rebuilt squad:

