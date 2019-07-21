Yankees News: Injured Giancarlo Stanton Yet to Resume Baseball Activities

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters injured outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is progressing in his rehab from a knee sprain but is yet to resume baseball activities.

“Better, but still slow,” Boone said Sunday. “Not baseball activities yet, just continuing to work on stabilizing things, making sure the quad is built up and strong, doing things in the weight room. Moving slow, but talking to G, too, he feels like he’s making some progress where the first couple of weeks were frustrating because it was slow moving.”

Stanton, 29, has been limited to nine games this season due to injuries. He was out all of April and May with a biceps strain and shoulder strain, returning for only a handful of games in June before again hitting the injured list with a knee injury.

The Yankees have overcome a rash of injuries to open a commanding 10-game lead in the AL East. Their 64-33 record is the best in baseball, and only the Los Angeles Dodgers have a better run differential.

New York can use that divisional cushion to avoid rushing Stanton back to the lineup. Even without arguably their best hitter, the Yankees have scored more runs than any team in baseball besides the Boston Red Sox. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman previously told reporters August is the "sweet spot" for Stanton's return.

With July rapidly coming to a close, it's appearing that mid/late August is a more realistic time frame. Stanton will need at least a brief rehab stint in the minors before being able to step back into the lineup, and the fact that he's still not doing any baseball activities signals he's not close to shoring up the middle of the Yankees order.

