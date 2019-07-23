Potential Trade Packages and Landing Spots for MLB Star Marcus Stroman

0 of 5

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

With the Toronto Blue Jays struggling this season and building for the future, pitcher Marcus Stroman is starting to generate a lot of interest among teams looking to make a postseason push.

The 28-year-old was selected to his first All-Star Game this season and has a 3.06 ERA. However, Stroman has a 6-10 record, and Toronto sits 27.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East.

The Blue Jays will undoubtedly be sellers this year as they continue to rebuild and retool their team around younger players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. That makes Stroman a key target for teams looking for another starter to help carry them on a deep postseason run.

The trade market for Stroman figures to be strong. Here, we'll break down a few teams that have had reported interest in the All-Star and come up with potential packages they could offer Toronto.