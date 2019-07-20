Landing Spots for Every Top Remaining NBA Free Agent

1 of 6

Carmelo Anthony's availability feels less like a byproduct of inefficient shooting during his stint with the Houston Rockets and more about how he views himself. As Tommy Beer wrote for Forbes:

"Remarkably, it was just two years ago that Melo averaged a whopping 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.0 made trifectas. The only other players in the NBA to match or exceed those numbers in 2016-17 were James Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook. At this stage of his career, Anthony is obviously no longer a star, but he would certainly still be able to provide an offensive spark off the bench. Would Melo finally embrace that sort of role?"

No team stands out as both a functional and an emotional fit. Anthony needs a team that can play him and has the infrastructure to sell him on bench duty. Yours truly maintains the San Antonio Spurs would be a great, albeit unlikely, landing spot. But they don't have a roster spot or the expendable talent to create one.

We instead default to the Los Angeles Lakers. They have LeBron James, one of Melo's BFFs, and could use another wing. Do they want to burn their final roster spot on a small-ball 4 who doesn't play defense, particularly when Anthony Davis is begging for full-time reps at power forward? That's another issue.

Best Fit: Los Angeles Lakers

Dwight Howard*

Dwight Howard gets an asterisk because he's not a free agent...yet. The Memphis Grizzlies acquired him with the intention of waiving him, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

If and when Howard hits the open market, he's not going to find a robust line of suitors. Back and glute injuries limited him to just nine appearances with the Washington Wizards, he'll turn 34 in December, and teams in general aren't lusting after aging bigs who don't space the floor.

Throwing him minutes as the second or third center off the bench shouldn't be seen as taboo. He's still a serviceable rim-runner and rebounder at full strength.

Squads with frontcourt minutes to spare and a very-together locker room can roll the dice without losing too much sleep. The Portland Trail Blazers already scooped up Hassan Whiteside, but they could use another 5 depending on how much they still want to roll out Zach Collins at the 4.

Best Fit: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaun Livingston

Shaun Livingston was considering retirement as of April, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. After the Golden State Warriors waived him, though, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he intends to play next season.

A soon-to-be 34-year-old Livingston won't be good for more than 12 to 15 minutes per game. The Los Angeles Clippers have the bandwidth for that in their rotation.

Between Livingston, Patrick Beverley and Rodney McGruder, they won't ever have to worry about Paul George or Kawhi Leonard defending point guards for protracted stretches. Adding another secondary playmaker would help as well since they don't have a more traditional floor general on the roster.

Best Fit: Los Angeles Clippers

Joakim Noah

Joakim Noah's performance in Memphis saved his career. That is not an overstatement. He impressed with his passing, and his defensive energy meant something. Opponents shot just 55.3 percent against him at the rim, and the Grizzlies allowed 8.6 fewer points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

Leaning on him for full-scale backup minutes would be a risk. He'd be best served as part of a three-headed center rotation.

Forgive the recycled destination, but the Clippers make a ton of sense. Ivica Zubac isn't a high-minutes player, so they'll have a few beats up front to dole out even after accounting for Montrezl Harrell's court time and JaMychal Green's small-ball-5 stints.

Best Fit: Los Angeles Clippers

JR Smith

JR Smith has already met with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Charania. They're a solid fit for his services if we assume his appeal from beyond the arc isn't hampered by his missing most of last season.

Another sensible destination: the Miami Heat.

Operating against the hard cap complicates everything they do, but they have a few non-guarantees they can still ditch and need another off-ball shooting specialist. Tyler Herro looked like the answer at summer league, but Smith is more established. He's shot 38.3 percent from deep since 2013-14—and that's with last year's 30.8 percent dud baked in.

Best Fit: Miami Heat