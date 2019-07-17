Every NBA Team's Biggest Hole After Free-Agency Madness

0 of 30

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Another hectic round of NBA free agency has come and gone, and with the dust now settling, teams are left to grapple with the roster holes that went unfilled.

Nothing, of course, is set in stone so far from training camps. But barring any more blockbuster trades, depth charts and rotations are beginning to take shape. Squads have better than a general idea of what they're working with and what they still need.

And make no bones about it: Every team needs something.

Some voids are more concerning than others. Certain holes are newly created by departures. Select needs are holdover issues from previous seasons. Big or small, though, each team has at least one.

For instances in which a squad has numerous holes, we'll default to the most pressing. These selections are not meant to be debilitating blows in every case. Some squads have potential, albeit unproven, solutions in-house. This is more so a look at which player types a team could still use most.

