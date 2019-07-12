2019 NBA Free Agency: Top 10 Players Still on the Board

0 of 11

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Believe it or not, the NBA's free-agency dust has yet to fully settle.

Forgive yourself if that slipped your mind. A whirlwind of transactions both precipitated and dominated the official start to summer, with many top players changing teams.

Jimmy Butler is with the Miami Heat. Kawhi Leonard chose the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul George effectively moved up his free agency by two years and joined him. Al Horford is a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are Brooklyn Nets. Kemba Walker is with the Boston Celtics The New York Knicks signed all the forwards. LeBron James Jr. might've preemptively agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers when he's eligible to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in 2030-31. We can't be sure.

Even recapping this summer's frenzy is exhausting. The offseason feels months old. It's not. And it has much more to offer. Free agency has slowed to a grind, but more than a few worthwhile names remain on the market. We've ranked them, because ranking basketball things is our civic duty.

All the usual big-board rules apply. Players are evaluated using a variety of factors, including recent performance, age, health, developmental arc, expected contract value and the ease with which they can be fit into a new team. The main difference this late in the game? We're stepping out on more limbs. The talent margin between available players is, for the most part, too thin to play it safe.

Best fits are provided for each selection. They take into account team needs, cap situations and open roster spots or the likelihood shoppers create them. Previous big boards helped shape these rankings, but they are not gospel. Players have moved up or down from past spots based on shifts in the market.