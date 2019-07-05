2019 NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Top 25 Players Still Available Entering Day 6

0 of 26

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Day 5 of NBA free agency passed without any, ahem, fireworks. We enter Day 6 waiting for the answer to the question that's been asked ad nauseam since before Day 1: When will Kawhi Leonard make his decision?

Anyone triggered by Leonard's process needs to chill. Five-plus days isn't that long in the grand scheme. He is making a huge life decision, and he didn't have the time to engage in tampering think about his next move that many others did. He was too busy winning a championship.

#KawhiWatch is getting ridiculously creepy. Let the man arrive via private jet and drive or be driven around in peace. His decision will come. Try to relax, even if your team remains in the hunt. Remember: Free agency hasn't always kowtowed to immediacy. LeBron James announced his 2014 return to the Cavaliers on July 11.

So, deep breaths. Leonard will deliver his choice—and probably soon. In the meantime, we have other free agents to talk about and, above all, rank.

Exclusions remain straightforward. Contracts won't be made official until the moratorium lifts at 12 p.m. ET on July 6, but we'll be counting free agents as unavailable if the rumor mill has already revealed their destination.

Best fits are provided for each selection, with incumbent squads earning automatic nods so long as it makes sense. These estimates are based on the landscape entering Friday, and they take into account team needs, cap situations and open roster spots or the likelihood shoppers create them.

Suggested destinations are subject to change if another signing overturns the fit. Available players can likewise move up or down compared to their previous rankings if their appeal has changed due to shifts in the market.

Note: Analysis for certain players is taken from prior big boards, but we've updated the text wherever necessary to reflect the most recent and relevant news. Also: This will begin as a top-25 pecking order and be winnowed down as players reach new agreements.