2019 NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Top Players Still Available Entering Day 5

Kawhi Leonard is all business. Anyone who's ever solicited mid-Finals dap services from The Klaw knows this, but the world officially has its reminder five days into NBA free agency.

According to The Athletic's Jabari Young, who reported Wednesday night that we may still be a "few days" away from a decision, Leonard and his representatives are "going through the process and taking their time before deciding the next move."

Methodical. Logical. Patient.

That's a Board Man formula to getting paid if we've ever seen one, as well as a strategy that has widened the gap between the annual first and second big waves of free agency.

While #KawhiWatch may directly impact three fanbases, Leonard's decision—whenever it becomes clear—will have league-wide free-agency implications. One of the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers will sign the Finals MVP, but the news will also act as the catalyst for numerous signings across the NBA.

All eyes may be on one player, but big names and productive role players who can make a difference are still available.

The pickings are slim. There's no doubt about that. But the well ain't dry just yet.

