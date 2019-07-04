2019 NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Top Players Still Available Entering Day 5July 4, 2019
2019 NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Top Players Still Available Entering Day 5
Kawhi Leonard is all business. Anyone who's ever solicited mid-Finals dap services from The Klaw knows this, but the world officially has its reminder five days into NBA free agency.
According to The Athletic's Jabari Young, who reported Wednesday night that we may still be a "few days" away from a decision, Leonard and his representatives are "going through the process and taking their time before deciding the next move."
Methodical. Logical. Patient.
That's a Board Man formula to getting paid if we've ever seen one, as well as a strategy that has widened the gap between the annual first and second big waves of free agency.
While #KawhiWatch may directly impact three fanbases, Leonard's decision—whenever it becomes clear—will have league-wide free-agency implications. One of the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers will sign the Finals MVP, but the news will also act as the catalyst for numerous signings across the NBA.
All eyes may be on one player, but big names and productive role players who can make a difference are still available.
The pickings are slim. There's no doubt about that. But the well ain't dry just yet.
Note: This series began as a top-25 pecking order and has winnowed down as players have reached new deals. Some player analysis is taken from Dan Favale's Day 4 Free-Agency Big Board, but we've updated the text where necessary to reflect the most recent and relevant news.
15. Thabo Sefolosha
Thabo Sefolosha is a miniature reach this high. He is 35, has missed 76 games over the past two seasons and averaged just 12.2 minutes in 2018-19. That doesn't mean he isn't an impact acquisition. He can diversify just about any frontcourt rotation.
Downsized lineups with him at the 4 have two-way terror potential. He replicates a lot of what PJ Tucker does on defense, albeit on a smaller scale. The Utah Jazz posted a plus-19.8 net rating last season in the almost 1,000 possessions he logged at power forward, per Cleaning the Glass.
Sefolosha's outside touch, while historically not a given, is more than operable. He canned 43.6 percent of his threebies in 2018-19 and shot a combined 40.7 percent from deep during his time with the Jazz.
Utah generates gimme looks in volume. Prospective suitors must take that into consideration, but it is hardly a deal-busting caveat.
Ditto for Sefolosha's playing time. A hamstring injury limited him in the playoffs, but he shouldered a heavier workload down the stretch of the regular season. He's worth burning a roster spot on even if his sub-20-minute stints are his peak.
Best Fits: Golden State, Houston, Portland
14. Justin Holiday
Before free agency opened, the Indianapolis Star's J. Michael (h/t ClutchPoints' Evan Massey) reported that the Indiana Pacers could have interest in signing Justin Holiday, brother of incumbent point guard Aaron Holiday.
But with Indy's recent acquisitions of Malcolm Brogdon, Edmond Summer, T.J. McConnell, Jeremy Lamb and TJ Warren (nice work, Indy), visions of a brotherly backcourt can be found directly in the rearview.
Holiday began falling off before the Memphis Grizzlies gave up too much to land him from the Chicago Bulls. His shooting took a turn for the worse after November, and he didn't respond well to getting weaned off on-ball work in Chicago.
That scorching-hot start still happened. He shot well from distance and did a nice job finding spotters off the dribble to open the season. His defensive assignments also went above his pay grade for extended stretches: Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, James Harden and even his brother, Jrue Holiday.
Memphis' closing kick was kinder to Holiday. He averaged 15.4 points while slashing 45.8/41.6/89.5 over his final 11 games.
March and April samples cannot be taken at face value. Holiday isn't nearly talented enough as a playmaker and doesn't generate enough fouls to warrant consistent on ball-usage. But he's a wing with moderate outside touch who can dribble and will try on defense.
It doesn't get too much better relative to who's left.
Best Fits: Memphis, Charlotte, Golden State
13. Quinn Cook
Microwave scorers are not created equally. Many are genuinely talented. Others get by on irrational confidence alone. A few are effective in deliberate doses but are yet-to-be-determined assets when weighed against larger roles.
Quinn Cook is a mix of everything—not quite known but also not unexplored. He is definitely a notch above the cookie-cutter critiques.
His off-the-dribble work can be an unflattering adventure, but he is a legitimate shot-creator. He converted 44 percent of his attempts last season when using at least two dribbles and drilled 49.6 percent of his pull-up jumpers inside the arc to boot.
Playing for the dynastic Golden State Warriors, who have renounced Cook's rights to make him an unrestricted free agent, comes with certain luxuries. Better shot quality is among them, and it also means Cook is used to working away from the ball. He averaged 1.31 points per spot-up possession in 2018-19—sixth-best among the 265 players who put up at least 75 catch-and-shoot attempts.
Interested parties will have to get over Cook's limitations. He won't fold on defense, but he doesn't have the length to hang with every matchup. So-so size can undermine what are otherwise fair-weather playmaking instincts on the move.
Cook is worth poking around anyway. Versatile scorers always will be.
Best Fits: Golden State, Minnesota, Orlando
12. Khem Birch (Restricted)
Khem Birch had a strong case to crack the initial top-50 list. No regrets, though.
Centers who don't play like wings are ideally taller than 6'9". Birch at least doesn't feel that tiny. He is like a lanky freight train, finishing lobs and dives to the rim with the presence of a flying Mack Truck. For real.
Bigs who work this hard are always good to roster. Birch gets up and down the floor, doesn't abandon ship when he falls behind plays and has flashed some nifty footwork in space and the open floor.
Maintaining this energy will be harder in a larger role. He remains an unknown in the sense that he's never even logged true backup minutes for an entire year. Betting on him carries a tinge of risk.
That shouldn't stop fashionably late stragglers. Birch isn't costing the moon. His salary is limited to next year's non-taxpayer's mid-level exception as an Early Bird restricted free agent, and the Orlando Magic, despite extending him a qualifying offer, have too many bigs and non-shooters to re-up him without decongesting the frontcourt rotation via trades.
To be clear: Birch is a fit in Orlando. That's where he established himself as a legitimate NBA player. Other teams just have more use for him.
Best Fits: Orlando, Atlanta, L.A. Clippers
11. Rajon Rondo
All appears quiet on the Rajon Rondo front. That's partly a product of #KawhiWatch, but it's also an indictment against the 33-year-old's style and production in 2019.
At this point, Rondo's game has aged into even more of an enigma. His flashy style infers a net-positive impact, but that pomp and circumstance is so often without substance. The Lakers were statistically better at both ends with him on the bench last season.
Hope is not lost, though. Rondo's engagement peaks juuust frequently enough to preserve it. Finding the right situation for him is imperative, as SI.com's Rob Mahoney wrote:
"Rondo still can’t really shoot and still doesn’t want to. He doesn’t want to play defense so much as make big defensive plays. If a team can survive those quirks in the year 2019, then Rondo could be an impact player. If not, he’ll continue to reward cutters with ingenious passes, read what set an opponent is running before busting it open, and then quietly cede points along the way."
Stability is key. Rondo has gone from All-Star to journeyman. He doesn't need a multiyear commitment so much as a set-in-stone role, be it as a starter or backup.
Bargain-bin shoppers with shooting in place and an unflappable hierarchy forecast as the most seamless landing spots. Less ambitious teams with major reps at point guard to spare also work.
Best Fits: L.A. Lakers, Boston, Minnesota
10. Jabari Parker
According to NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes, the Washington Wizards "haven't circled back to Jabari Parker" as of Tuesday night. Hughes stated the 24-year-old's market was "still developing."
But in nearly two days since, what that market has revealed remains a mystery.
On the court, Parker is a nightmare on defense. His effort waxes and wanes, and the end result isn't inspiring even when he tries. He's constantly two steps behind the play.
However!
Bucket-getters have value, and Parker is averaging more than 20 points per 36 minutes since 2016-17. He didn't shoot well from three last season (31.3 percent), but neither Chicago nor Washington were shining examples of great floor balance.
Besides, Parker flashed league-average or better touch from deep in each of the two previous years, albeit through injury-shortened samples. At his best, he is a legit shot-creator who provides a spot-up outlet when he doesn't have the ball.
Some team will roll the dice. It might even be the Wizards. They lost Bobby Portis to the Knicks and desperately need a floor-spacer on the frontline.
Best Fits: Washington, Charlotte, Cleveland
9. Tyus Jones
Put your money on Tyus Jones staying with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They made sure to touch base with him even before their failed D'Angelo Russell pursuit, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.
Jones needs a bigger role if he sticks. Playing in Minnesota has meant ceding status to starrier prospects and a more immediate timeline. Jones' offensive game is a developmental project, and it shows.
His handle has gone from touch and go to more under control, and he can pilot a functioning pick-and-roll. But his overall effectiveness is bogged down by an uneven scoring profile. He is a shaky three-point shooter and erratic when dribbling into jumpers, and with the exception of 2017-18, he's been an unsteady finisher around the rim.
Left ankle issues and Minnesota's regime change are at least partially responsible for Jones' underwhelming performance in 2018-19. He is worth a little faith, though.
He just turned 23 and is shooting 41.3 percent on long twos over the past two seasons. His defensive stands alone warrant court time. Lazy passes are a no-no on his side of the court, he doesn't give up on plays after getting screened out of them, and he's sneaky talented at ending possessions as the helper.
Best Fits: Minnesota, Orlando, Philadelphia
8. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: another top remaining free agent waiting for the Kawhi Leonard domino to fall.
Caldwell-Pope catches a lot of flak, but only some is deserved. His freelancing is a functional migraine. Dribbling into low-percentage jumpers remains a specialty, and his commitment to getting out in transition is too often dwarfed by a subsequent devotion to short-circuiting fast breaks with pull-up threes.
Teams with a higher degree of spacing would have more luck with Caldwell-Pope. He is a willing passer when able to swing the ball to orbiting shooters, and players who fancy themselves dipsy-dooers off the dribble should commit more turnovers.
Upping his catch-and-fire looks should be the goal of whichever team signs him. Less on-ball work is inherently simpler, and Caldwell-Pope placed in the 79th and 82nd percentiles during his two seasons with the Lakers.
Best Fits: L.A. Lakers, Charlotte, Miami
7. JaMychal Green
Frontcourt mobility is more important than ever, and JaMychal Green has the combination of nimble feet and strength to extend the boundaries of a rotation's versatility.
Neither the Memphis Grizzlies nor Los Angeles Clippers used him in volume at the 5 last season, but he has that range, mostly when playing against second units that won't test his lack of size at the rim. His side-to-side agility and length serve him well in space and permit him to log a lion's share of his minutes at the 4 without much regard for matchups.
Green isn't so much of a sure thing on offense. Stretch bigs are no longer novel at power forward. He has withstood the progression by transitioning from mere floor spacer to knockdown shooter. He put in 40.3 percent of his threes last season on 4.6 attempts per 36 minutes and kept perimeter defenses on tilt with strong screens and dives to the bucket.
Perhaps the most meaningful proof of Green's utility came during the Clippers' six-game first-round set with the Golden State Warriors. He nearly tripled the number of possessions he logged at center during the regular season in a truncated span while draining 55 percent of his spot-up treys. Los Angeles posted a plus-12.9 net rating in that time, with an offense that absolutely sang.
Best Fits: L.A. Clippers, Brooklyn, Golden State
6. Kelly Oubre (Restricted)
Kelly Oubre Jr. was never headed toward a dormant market. Restricted free agency has a way of being kind to 23-year-old combo wings. But his time with the Phoenix Suns took him from sheer upside play to "Well, damn: Maybe some team will throw him way too much money" territory.
In the 40 appearances he made leading up to the left thumb injury that ended his season, Oubre averaged 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block while finding nylon on 53.2 percent of his two-pointers. He responded well to Phoenix jacking up his pick-and-roll responsibility, and his forever arms wreaked extra havoc in passing lanes.
Whether Oubre secures monster offers depends on how much the Suns and other teams trust his offensive development. He is still a wild-card shooter from the outside and looks more comfortable launching off the dribble than from set positions.
And if he's going to be saddled with ball-handling duties, he'll need to become more of a playmaker. Dump-offs and finding wide-open cutters won't do it. He has to do a better job of holding his dribble and making more anticipatory passes.
Best Fits: Phoenix, New York, Sacramento
5. Delon Wright (Restricted)
Delon Wright breathed life back into his market after getting shipped to Memphis, where he averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals while draining 50.8 percent of his two-pointers. He never quite regained his scoring touch out of the pick-and-roll, but he resurrected his finishing around the rim and kept defenses on tilt by applying constant pressure in the half court.
Just 16 players churned through more drives per game after the trade deadline. Wright still wasn't the most efficient scorer in these situations, but he uncorked the occasional floater and exhibited a nice feel for finding teammates when the defense was scrambled. His assist percentage on drives (11.2) was right in line with those of LeBron James (11.5) and Damian Lillard (11.4)—no tiny task when considering the talent around him.
Envisioning an uptick from Wright next year and beyond doesn't take much imagination. Nor do teams have to worry about housing him beside other ball-handlers. He made it work with the Raptors, and he'll make it work again.
Pairing him with a lethal shooter in the backcourt is ideal but not entirely necessary. Wright offsets half-court congestion with hard cuts to the basket, and he's only one season removed from downing 41.2 percent of his catch-and-shoot deep balls.
Navigating his offensive issues is worth it just to deploy him on defense. He is ready-made relief for teams that don't want to have primary point guards cover their own position, and his 6'5" frame stands up against most 2s and many 3s. Any squad with him as its second guard or sixth man has a roadmap to building a switchable beast.
Best Fits: Memphis, Atlanta, Dallas
4. DeMarcus Cousins
DeMarcus Cousins may be outspoken, but his market remains nonexistent.
Should it matter that he's less than a year removed from his post-Achilles-injury debut? Or that he suffered a torn left quad in the first round of the playoffs? Should it also count for something, anything, that he came back? And that he's still a great passer? And bully in the post? And willing, if less efficient, three-point shooter?
How about those few moments during the Finals in which he actually cooked off the dribble? Are they offset by his oft-complete lack of mobility on the defensive end and in transition?
A deep and stormy center market doesn't help Cousins' case. Many bigs have been bilked of leverage over the past few summers, and this year's pool is diluted by heft. Taking a flier on Cousins holds intrigue thanks to his star power from seasons past, but the ideal fit has yet to present itself.
Terms of his contract will remain a debatable matter if and when it does. Pinning down a sensible price point is tough. It gets a little easier if he's inking a one-year deal; single-season investments can be bad but are seldom catastrophic. Beyond that make-good placeholder scenario, though, Cousins' pay grade will be miles from zero risk.
Best Fits: Golden State, Atlanta, L.A. Clippers
3. Marcus Morris
When Markieff Morris signed the bi-annual exception to join the Detroit Pistons, per Rod Beard of the Detroit News, his brother, Marcus, took to Twitter to tell Motor City to "Take care of my guy."
Now, it's time for someone to take care of Marcus.
Morris is another could-go-higher, could-be-lower case study. The former feels more appropriate when looking at 2018-19 in totality.
He was among the Boston Celtics' most consistent players for much of the year. He hit treys and dabbled off the dribble. His presence on the defensive glass is more prominent than ever, and he's a better passer than his assist totals indicate.
No team should have him orchestrate sets from square one, and his tunnel vision on drives is real. But he is a decent decision-maker before he gets too deep on his attacks and pretty good at making quick swings to the corners.
Crummy shooting splits hurt Morris after the trade deadline. His cold stretch was something of a reality check—just not an overwhelmingly strong one.
Luka Doncic and Paul George were the only other players last season to average as many points, defensive rebounds and made three-pointers per 36 minutes, and Morris shot 45 percent on triples in the playoffs. He's going to get paid.
Best Fits: Dallas, Denver, L.A. Clippers
2. Danny Green
Danny Green is doing his Finals MVP teammate a precautionary solid. As The Athletic's Richard Deitsch pointed out, "He could have easily signed on the opening night of [free agency]—and for really nice money—but has opted to wait ... because he wants to run it back."
Although only time can tell who'll be running it back with the champs, we know this: Three-and-D wings are the most sought-after non-stars. The most effective ones hold elevated positions in these exercises even if they want for flash and other dimensions to their game.
Players entering their mid-30s are almost always risky multiyear investments. Green may be in line to lose a step or two over the next three to four seasons. Toronto or his next team will deal.
Age shouldn't too seriously dent Green's value. Maybe it means he covers fewer point guards or plays less than all-time-great transition defense. His stopping power is not rooted in explosion. He is an average athlete (relative to NBA talent, not you).
Nor is his offense predicated on off-the-bounce work. Close to 60 percent of his shot attempts last season were standstill three-pointers, of which he banged in 47.4 percent. Nearly 80 percent of his total looks came without more than a single dribble.
Green's lows can be infuriating. He was so cold by the end of the Eastern Conference Finals that Raptors head coach Nick Nurse barely played him. Green has missed a ton of big shots. He's also drilled a bunch of huge ones.
Of the 35 players who have attempted at least 50 three-pointers in the Finals since 1984, Shane Battier is the only one who's posted a better long-range clip.
Best Fits: Toronto, L.A. Lakers, Philadelphia
1. Kawhi Leonard
Business is harder for the squads so tightly tethered to his leanings. Pivoting to alternatives will be even harder for those Kawhi Leonard spurns. But he's worth that risk.
Best-player referendums are passed almost weekly during the postseason. The jockeying has always felt hollow, even forced. This year was different. It was still excessive but carried meaning.
Leonard's claim to the throne is genuine. This isn't to be confused with open-and-shut. Giannis Antetokounmpo earned the title during the regular season. Stephen Curry and James Harden still exist. LeBron James will turn 35 next season, but he just missed the playoffs for the first time since 2005. He will be terrifying.
Leonard is right there—a megastar at both ends of the floor who led the new-to-each-other Raptors to a friggin' championship in year one while at times dragging his left leg.
Perhaps he forfeits the top spot if Kevin Durant is fully healthy. He deserves it now. The team that signs him transforms into a contender—if it wasn't already.
Best Fits: Toronto, L.A. Clippers, L.A. Lakers