MLB Trade Rumors: Twins Interested in Madison Bumgarner, Noah Syndergaard, More

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins are reportedly looking to make a play for a big-time starting pitcher ahead of the trade deadline.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Twins had a "top talent evaluator" in the crowd Thursday night to watch the pitching matchup between Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants and Noah Syndergaard of the New York Mets.

Morosi noted that the Twins also have interest in some of the Giants' relievers.

Minnesota owns the third-best record in the American League at 59-36, and it holds a four-game lead over the Cleveland Indians for first place in the AL Central.

The top of Minnesota's starting rotation is strong, as it is anchored by a pair of 2019 All-Stars in Jose Berrios (3.10 ERA) and Jake Odorizzi (3.06 ERA). The Twins' other three starters are solid as well, although Kyle Gibson (4.03 ERA), Martin Perez (4.10 ERA) and Michael Pineda (4.38 ERA) are all somewhat inconsistent.

Adding another big-time starter would arguably give the Twins the best top-three starting pitchers of any team in the AL since the Houston Astros have questions around Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, and the New York Yankees are still searching for an ace amid Luis Severino's season-long injury.

The 29-year-old Bumgarner would quite possibly be a rental for Minnesota since his contract expires at the end of the 2019 season.

There is a lot to like about him, though, as he is a four-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion and one-time World Series MVP with the Giants.

He entered this season having posted an ERA of 3.37 or better in each of his 10 MLB campaigns. Thus far in 2019, Bumgarner is 5-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 121 strikeouts in 116.2 innings. His strikeout rate is his highest since 2016.

The Mets may not be as eager to part with the 26-year-old Syndergaard as the Giants are with Bumgarner, and it would likely cost Minnesota significantly more to land Syndergaard.

He is under team control through 2021 but has struggled this season, which could give teams some pause. In 18 starts, Syndergaard is 7-4 with a 4.55 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 110 strikeouts over 112.2 innings, although his 3.81 FIP suggests he has been somewhat unlucky.

Still, his drop-off is concerning since he had never posted an ERA worse than 3.24 over his first four seasons. Syndergaard was an All-Star in 2016, and in 25 starts last season, he went 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA for a Mets team that struggled offensively.

If Syndergaard can recapture his form in new surroundings, he has the type of dominant stuff needed to be a go-to starter come playoff time.

Minnesota is a contender regardless of whether it makes any big moves, but if it truly wants to pose a threat to the Yankees or Astros, bringing in another quality starter is likely the best way to do so.