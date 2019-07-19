Windhorst: Lakers Feel 'They Got Played' in Kawhi Leonard Free-Agency Pursuit

July 19, 2019

Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard in action during the first half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. 76ers won 116-95. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The two teams that lost the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes didn't take too kindly to how the reigning NBA Finals MVP conducted his free agency. 

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst on his Hoop Collective Podcast (h/t NBC Sports' Dan Feldman), the Los Angeles Lakers are upset because they feel like "they got played" by Leonard. 

Windhorst noted the Toronto Raptors were also unhappy because Leonard "came in and asked for the sun, the moon, the stars then left them at the altar."

     

