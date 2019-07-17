Angels' Noe Ramirez Suspended 3 Games for Throwing at Jake Marisnick's Head

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Two members of the Los Angeles Angels were suspended for what appeared to be a retaliatory action against Houston Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick.

Yahoo Sports MLB shared the league's announcement revealing that Angels pitcher Noe Ramirez was suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing near Marisnick's head during Tuesday's game. Angels manager Brad Ausmus was suspended for one game and also fined an undisclosed amount.

The pitch came after Marisnick collided with Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy during a game on July 7. The violent collision sent Lucroy to the hospital.

Dan Agnew of Yahoo Sports provided additional context to the situation, noting Lucroy suffered a broken nose from the collision and will require surgery. MLB suspended Marisnick two games, although he is still able to play while he appeals the punishment.

Despite Lucroy's status serving as the backdrop for the situation, Ausmus and Ramirez both said the pitch that hit Marisnick was unintentional.

Marisnick took first base after the hit-by-pitch without charging the mound, but the dugouts eventually cleared after Angels first baseman Albert Pujols was arguing with players in the Astros' dugout:

"They got a free shot at him with no warning, with no ejection," Astros manager AJ Hinch said, per Greg Beachem of the Associated Press. "We'll see if there's discipline, and without discipline, there's not going to be any issue doing it the next time. So if retaliations are in, cool. We're well aware."

Los Angeles is nine games back of Houston in the American League West race following two straight wins in this series. The two sides have two remaining games in this meeting and play 10 times from Aug. 23 through Sept. 29.

The Angels have the opportunity to play their way back into the race with so many head-to-head matchups, but there will undoubtedly be tension lingering over the games for the remainder of the season.