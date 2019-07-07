Angels' Jonathan Lucroy Carted Off After Violent Collision with Jake Marisnick

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy was carted off the field during his team's game against the Houston Astros on Sunday following a scary collision at the plate with center fielder Jake Marisnick.

Marisnick pinch ran in the bottom of the eighth inning with the game tied at 10 and came barreling toward Lucroy in an attempt to score on a potential sacrifice fly from George Springer. Marisnick crossed home plate but made contact with Lucroy's head on the collision as the ball bounced away.

Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group noted the Astros outfielder was called out for the collision, while Lucroy was taken from the field on a cart. Justin Bour pinch hit for Lucroy in the top of the ninth, and Dustin Garneau entered as catcher for the bottom of the ninth.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.