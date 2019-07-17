Red Sox News: David Price Says Dennis Eckersley Feud Is 'Trash' After Remarks

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price is no fan of Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley.

Eckersley was asked about a 2017 incident with Price as part of a Tuesday profile from Chad Finn of the Boston Globe. Price confronted the former closer on the team plane because Eckersley, who is a TV analyst for Boston, was critical of Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during a broadcast.

"I didn't know how to deal with that," said Eckersley, who is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame. "I don't plan on saying a word to him; I don't plan on seeing him, never. I don't really give a [expletive] one way or another. I don't think he really cares one way or the other."

Price took to Twitter and responded with laughing emojis before saying Eckersley both needs attention and backed out of a meeting he set up to apologize:

"Honestly, I just think it's trash," Price said, per ESPN.com. "He had an unbelievable career and he's a Hall of Famer. I saw his special on MLB Network. It was cool. The one thing that stood out to me was that he had zero former teammates in that interview. Not one talking about him. It was him talking about himself."

The southpaw went on to say he would make a point of having former teammates and coaches speak extensively if he was ever profiled in such a manner.

He may earn a special one day if he continues to pitch like he has this season for the Red Sox. He has a 3.16 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 88.1 innings this season and has helped the otherwise inconsistent defending champions stay somewhat afloat. At 51-44, Boston is 10 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East and three games behind the Oakland A's for the second wild-card spot.

Price is a five-time All-Star and two-time ERA leader who won the 2012 American League Cy Young Award as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. He also earned two wins and allowed just three earned runs with 10 strikeouts in 13.2 innings during Boston's World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

He will continue to earn the love of Red Sox fans with performances like that, but there doesn't appear to be any love lost with one of the team's analysts.