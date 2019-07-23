Projecting College Football Preseason Top 25 at the Start of Fall Camp

1 of 13

Associated Press

25. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-8 in 2018)

Despite a four-win campaign last year, the Scott Frost hype train has stormed into the nation's consciousness this offseason. Nebraska returns a true standout quarterback in Adrian Martinez, who threw for 2,617 yards and ran for 629 as a freshman. The concern is that an objectively bad defense lost six of its top contributors. Skepticism is understandable no matter the ranking Nebraska will probably receive.

24. Northwestern Wildcats (9-5)

The defending Big Ten West Division champions must replace four-year starter Clayton Thorson, but expectations aren't getting lower. Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson, a 5-star in the 2017 class, is the highest-rated quarterback in program history. Northwestern should have a reliable defense led by Paddy Fisher and Joe Gaziano, but its upside hinges primarily on Johnson's performance.

23. Washington State Cougars (11-2)

Gardner Minshew turned Wazzu into one of last season's top breakout teams. Will the offense find another gem within the competition between Gage Gubrud, Trey Tinsley and Cammon Cooper? Thanks to four straight years with at least eight wins, head coach Mike Leach has probably—and rightfully—earned the voters' benefit of the doubt. However, a road-heavy slate has the potential to smother the wrong quarterback.

22. Army Black Knights (11-2)

Army's inclusion goes beyond the requisite "non-Power 5 team in the 20s" part of the preseason poll. The offense returns quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. behind an experienced line, and the schedule is extremely soft. Six of Army's opponents won three games or fewer in 2018, and two more are Football Championship Subdivision schools.

21. Iowa State Cyclones (8-5)

Iowa State's primary appeal is a promising young quarterback in Brock Purdy. Over nine starts, he posted a terrific 10.2 yards per attempt while providing a decent rushing threat, too. But can the Cyclones withstand the departures of David Montgomery and Hakeem Butler? While keeping the entire offensive line intact is valuable, Iowa State desperately needs a couple of reliable playmakers to emerge.