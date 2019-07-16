Mike D'Antoni: It's 'BS' to Say Rockets Can't Win with Current Offensive System

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said the team will "tweak" its offensive approach after acquiring Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he said suggestions the Rockets can't contend with their uptempo James Harden-led style is "BS."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski passed along D'Antoni's full comments on the topic from the latest episode of The Woj Pod:

