Mike D'Antoni: It's 'BS' to Say Rockets Can't Win with Current Offensive System

Mike D'Antoni: It's 'BS' to Say Rockets Can't Win with Current Offensive SystemJuly 16, 2019
Eric Gay/Associated Press
Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said the team will "tweak" its offensive approach after acquiring Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he said suggestions the Rockets can't contend with their uptempo James Harden-led style is "BS."
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski passed along D'Antoni's full comments on the topic from the latest episode of The Woj Pod:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
How Do Lakers Convince AD to Stay Next Summer?
5 steps the Lakers must follow if they want AD to return to LA