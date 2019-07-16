Mike D'Antoni: It's 'BS' to Say Rockets Can't Win with Current Offensive System

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2019

Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni reacts during the second half in Game 6 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, May 10, 2019, in Houston. Golden State won 118-113, winning the series. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said the team will "tweak" its offensive approach after acquiring Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he said suggestions the Rockets can't contend with their uptempo James Harden-led style is "BS."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski passed along D'Antoni's full comments on the topic from the latest episode of The Woj Pod:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    How Do Lakers Convince AD to Stay Next Summer?

    5 steps the Lakers must follow if they want AD to return to LA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Do Lakers Convince AD to Stay Next Summer?

    5 steps the Lakers must follow if they want AD to return to LA

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside the Retro Jersey Culture of Summer League

    Anthony Randolph, Landry Fields—it's 'the Comic-Con of the NBA'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside the Retro Jersey Culture of Summer League

    Anthony Randolph, Landry Fields—it's 'the Comic-Con of the NBA'

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    How Summer League Would've Impacted the Draft

    A few players would have heard their names much sooner if the draft was in July

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    How Summer League Would've Impacted the Draft

    A few players would have heard their names much sooner if the draft was in July

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Execs Rip Max Players 😳

    B/R asked six execs if giving max money to Kawhi, D-Lo, Klay and Tobias Harris was the right move ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Execs Rip Max Players 😳

    B/R asked six execs if giving max money to Kawhi, D-Lo, Klay and Tobias Harris was the right move ➡️

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report