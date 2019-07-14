Lakers Rumors: Ex-Raptors Assistant Coach Phil Handy Hired by LA

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Phil Handy will be joining the Los Angeles Lakers' bench, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.  

Handy, 47, was an assistant with the Cleveland Cavaliers for portions of their run to four straight Eastern Conference titles from 2015-18 before he joined Nick Nurse's staff on the NBA champion Toronto Raptors this past season.

The assistant coach worked with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during their mutual time in Cleveland.

Spears wrote a profile of Hardy during the 2016 NBA Finals, in which the Cavs overcame deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 to beat the Golden State Warriors in seven games. Of note, Hardy is credited with lighting a fire under the team after Cleveland fell behind 2-0.

"The speech he gave after Game 2 really hit home for all of us," ex-Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving said following a practice. "It was a man-to-man speech that needed to be said, that we all understood in order to, kind of, will ourselves to understand that we still have a chance in this series. Golden State took care of home court. But that speech really hit home for all of us."

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue also provided praise: "What he said was right on and the guys accepted that."

