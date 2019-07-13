Pau Gasol Rumors: Pistons Interested in Ex-Bucks C to Back Up Andre Drummond

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 06: Pau Gasol #17 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum on April 06, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly interested in free-agent center Pau Gasol to back up starter Andre Drummond during the 2019-20 NBA season.

Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reported the update Thursday and noted Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem is the six-time All-Star's former agent.

                 

