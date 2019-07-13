Pau Gasol Rumors: Pistons Interested in Ex-Bucks C to Back Up Andre Drummond

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly interested in free-agent center Pau Gasol to back up starter Andre Drummond during the 2019-20 NBA season.

Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reported the update Thursday and noted Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem is the six-time All-Star's former agent.

