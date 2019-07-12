Russell Westbrook 'Intrigued' by Playing with James Harden in Rockets Offense

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

As Russell Westbrook prepares to play for the Houston Rockets next season, the 2016-17 NBA MVP is reportedly looking forward to reuniting with James Harden and working with head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Per The Athletic's Brett Dawson and Michael Lee, Westbrook is "intrigued by the possibilities" of playing in Houston's offense because of the system D'Antoni uses: "Westbrook's expectation is that he'll have more open driving lanes and that he'll be surrounded by more shooting than he has been in Oklahoma City. He's excited, the source said, by the challenges he and Harden can create together for a defense."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the Oklahoma City Thunder will trade Westbrook to Houston in exchange for Chris Paul, two protected first-round draft picks and two pick swaps.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.