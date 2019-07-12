Russell Westbrook 'Intrigued' by Playing with James Harden in Rockets Offense

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 17: James Harden #13 of Team LeBron and Russell Westbrook #0 of Team Giannis look on during the 2019 NBA All Star Game on February 17, 2019 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

As Russell Westbrook prepares to play for the Houston Rockets next season, the 2016-17 NBA MVP is reportedly looking forward to reuniting with James Harden and working with head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Per The Athletic's Brett Dawson and Michael Lee, Westbrook is "intrigued by the possibilities" of playing in Houston's offense because of the system D'Antoni uses: "Westbrook's expectation is that he'll have more open driving lanes and that he'll be surrounded by more shooting than he has been in Oklahoma City. He's excited, the source said, by the challenges he and Harden can create together for a defense."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the Oklahoma City Thunder will trade Westbrook to Houston in exchange for Chris Paul, two protected first-round draft picks and two pick swaps.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    How Harden and Russ Can Make It Work in Houston

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    How Harden and Russ Can Make It Work in Houston

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Rockets Add Tyson Chandler

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rockets Add Tyson Chandler

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Woj: OKC Wants to Trade CP3 as Soon as Possible

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Woj: OKC Wants to Trade CP3 as Soon as Possible

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rockets Want to Trade for Iguodala

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets Want to Trade for Iguodala

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report