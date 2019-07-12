2020 NBA Championship Odds: Rockets 4th Betting Favorite; Lakers Top Contender

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets find themselves among the betting favorites for the 2020 NBA title following their reported acquisition of 2016-17 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.

According to Caesars Palace, Houston's odds (+750; bet $100 to win $750) trail only those of the Los Angeles Lakers (+350), Los Angeles Clippers (+400) and Milwaukee Bucks (+450) after Thursday's blockbuster deal:

