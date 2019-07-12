2020 NBA Championship Odds: Rockets 4th Betting Favorite; Lakers Top Contender

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 9: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball during the game against James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets on April 9, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets find themselves among the betting favorites for the 2020 NBA title following their reported acquisition of 2016-17 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.

According to Caesars Palace, Houston's odds (+750; bet $100 to win $750) trail only those of the Los Angeles Lakers (+350), Los Angeles Clippers (+400) and Milwaukee Bucks (+450) after Thursday's blockbuster deal:

               

