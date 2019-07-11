Updated Top Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Mets Star Noah Syndergaard

0 of 5

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is among the most enticing targets on the MLB trade market. He's 26 years old and under club control through 2021. Yes, he has a 4.68 ERA, but he's struck out 101 batters in 105.2 innings and has electric stuff when he's at his best.

The 40-50 Mets, meanwhile, are 10 games under .500 and mired in fourth place in the National League East.

They don't have to trade Thor. SNY's Andy Martino reported Wednesday that Syndergaard is more likely to be dealt in the offseason, but he added the Mets "have obviously been listening on him for a while now."

That said, the timeline could easily be expedited with the right offer, and the hurler's name continues to churn through the rumor mill.

Based on the latest credible chatter and a dollop of informed speculation, here are five potential destinations and trade packages for the 6'6" righty and his crackling thunderbolt fastball.