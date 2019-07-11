Updated Top Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Mets Star Noah Syndergaard

Updated Top Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Mets Star Noah SyndergaardJuly 11, 2019
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is among the most enticing targets on the MLB trade market. He's 26 years old and under club control through 2021. Yes, he has a 4.68 ERA, but he's struck out 101 batters in 105.2 innings and has electric stuff when he's at his best.
The 40-50 Mets, meanwhile, are 10 games under .500 and mired in fourth place in the National League East.
They don't have to trade Thor. SNY's Andy Martino reported Wednesday that Syndergaard is more likely to be dealt in the offseason, but he added the Mets "have obviously been listening on him for a while now."
That said, the timeline could easily be expedited with the right offer, and the hurler's name continues to churn through the rumor mill.
Based on the latest credible chatter and a dollop of informed speculation, here are five potential destinations and trade packages for the 6'6" righty and his crackling thunderbolt fastball.
Houston Astros
The Houston Astros are a pretty dang complete team and appear to have a lock on another AL West title. That said, you can always gild the lily.
MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported that "some within the Astros organization are intrigued by the possibility of acquiring Syndergaard," who is a Texas native.
Pair him with co-aces Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole in the Astros' deep lineup and you'd turn a likely World Series contender into an October juggernaut.
In exchange, the Astros could give up outfielder and top prospect Kyle Tucker, who is blocked on the depth chart by the trio of Michael Brantley, George Springer and Josh Reddick, as well as powerful rookie Yordan Alvarez. Toss in a projectable arm such as righty Bryan Abreu and you may have a win-win deal.
Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers are in for a fight if they want to build on last season's National League Championship Series Game 7 finish.
They play in baseball's most hotly contested division, and their starting pitching ranks 19th with a 4.82 ERA. Not surprisingly, the Brew Crew were among the clubs name-dropped by MLB.com's Jon Morosi for expressing interest in Syndergaard.
Infielder and top prospect Keston Huira was recalled to the big club in late June and seems unlikely to be moved. But Milwaukee could build a package around athletic outfielder Corey Ray and shortstop Brice Turang.
Add Syndergaard to Milwaukee's rotation and watch the balance of power in the NL Central shift.
New York Yankees
Moving Syndergaard from Queens to the Bronx is an intriguing notion, assuming the Mets are willing to deal with their in-state counterparts.
The New York Yankees are in first place in the American League East, but their starting pitchers own a 4.22 ERA, and ace Luis Severino (shoulder) remains on the shelf.
If they're serious about hoisting their 28th championship banner, the Yanks need to add an elite hurler. Acquiring Syndergaard would probably mean parting with outfielder and top prospect Estevan Florial, plus a high-ceiling pitcher such as right-hander Deivi Garcia.
It would weaken the Yankees' farm, but it would up their odds of winning it all.
San Diego Padres
The San Diego Padres are on the outskirts of the NL wild-card race but need to buttress a rotation that ranks 14th with a 4.38 ERA despite playing its home games at pitcher-friendly Petco Park.
According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, San Diego "has been looking for [a] veteran starter since the offseason" and "have inquired" about Thor. He added that "San Diego's farm system, rich with high-end pitching, will allow the club to seriously pursue virtually any available starter this month."
It might mean giving up Luis Urias, who is hitting .320 at Triple-A but is blocked on the left side of the infield by the duo of Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., plus a pitcher such as hard-throwing righty Andres Munoz.
San Diego has depth in its MiLB ranks, however, and could afford the sacrifice.
St. Louis Cardinals
This one's a bit of a longshot, but it could make sense for both sides.
The St. Louis Cardinals are 44-44 but only two games out in the NL Central. If they want to catch the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers for division supremacy, or at least snag a wild-card berth, they should improve a starting staff that sports a mediocre 4.33 ERA.
Syndergaard would add a playoff-tested arm to the front end of the Cards' starting five. He'd likely cost top prospect Nolan Gorman, who could become the Mets' third baseman of the future, plus an ancillary piece such as outfielder Dylan Carlson.
Such a trade would raid the top of the Cards' farm system, but it would greatly increase their chances of making a postseason run.
All statistics current as of Wednesday and courtesy of Baseball Reference.