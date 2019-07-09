Lakers Rumors: Latest on LeBron James, Free Agency and More

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The post-splash ripples in the wake of free agency were always going to be interesting for the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the team didn't come away with more than Anthony Davis during the high-profile process, how the front office moves chips around from there—on the court and in how they surround superstars with talent—was always going to make for a fun secondary show.

Granted, the Lakers had to watch the Los Angeles Clippers pick up Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. But DeMarcus Cousins isn't a terrible, if not relatively quiet by comparison, move either.

From here, rumblings have started to point out further free agents the Lakers might pursue and how it could all shake out on the court.

Avery Bradley

Avery Bradley is a good embodiment of the sort of additions Lakers fans can expect from here on out.

Bradley isn't a bad start to rounding out the depth chart, either. The 28-year old veteran will come over after clearing waivers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, then inking a two-year deal with a player option on the second season.

Call it a nice agreement for both sides. Bradley will hit the open market again when he's 30 years old at worst, which could put him in a nice position to ink another deal somewhere.

From a Lakers perspective, Bradley is a nice veteran addition to the rotation who averages 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and shoots 43.6 percent from the floor for his career. He only played 14 games with Memphis last year after getting moved, but he had a strong March, averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 assists on 44.7 percent shooting over an average of 32.6 minutes.

Bradley might not see that much usage behind Danny Green, but the two-way skills he brings to the table were something the Lakers desperately needed to add.

Amar'e Stoudemire

Here's an odd one that seems to better fit on the rumor mill a handful of years ago.

Based on a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers are one of several teams who attended a workout featuring veterans Amar'e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis.

Those aren't typos—the duo is apparently intent on an NBA comeback. Stoudemire was last seen in 2015-16 with the Miami Heat, averaging 5.8 points over 14.7 minutes. He then went and played for Hapoel Jerusalem and the BIG 3 before attempting this comeback at the age of 36 years old.

As for Ellis, he's 33 years old and last put in work with the Indiana Pacers in 2016-17, averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 assists over 27.0 minutes and hasn't been seen since getting waived.

These are odd interests for the Lakers to have but seem to mesh with the "affordable superteam veterans" that front offices like to seek out. And it doesn't hurt to kick the tires, something seemingly confirmed by the presence of teams like the Golden State Warriors also taking a look.

Whether this turns into the Lakers giving one of these guys a serious comeback chance is hard to say, though it would certainly only add to the entertainment if it happens.

LeBron James to PG?

The Lakers seem intent on finally making something a reality—LeBron the point guard.

LeBron James has never officially been tabbed a point guard, per se, but that's going to change in 2019 when the Lakers move him, according to Haynes: "James, a four-time league MVP, and newly acquired Danny Green are expected to start in the backcourt, sources said."

James has been a point-forward for most of his career, so this sort of rumored development isn't as Earth-shattering as it might seem.

And he's been effective, to say the least. Atop career averages of 27.2 points and 7.4 rebounds with 50.4 percent shooting from the floor, James already averages 7.2 assists. He's bumped the number to 8.3 or more in each of the last three seasons, too.

This was always the natural progression for James as he keeps climbing in age. Now 34 years old after being limited to 55 games a season ago, it makes sense he'd shift into more of a floor general role than ever before while dishing to guys like Davis and Kyle Kuzma, if not Cousins underneath the rim.

Fully unleashed as a point, James might not have any problems gunning past his career-high of 9.1 assists per game tallied in 2017-18 now that he's there and paired with a talent like Davis.