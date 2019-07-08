MLB All-Star Game, Wimbledon, AEW's 3rd Event and More to Watch This Week

Bob Levey/Getty Images

With a trifecta of summer soccer tournaments complete, MLB in its All-Star Break and many sports in their offseasons, this is considered by some to be the slowest sports week of the year. But fear not, there is still plenty going on to keep you occupied, including some potentially epic Wimbledon matchups. Here's what to watch this week.

Must-Watch: MLB All-Star Festivities

The best of baseball are gathering in Cleveland for this year's Midsummer Classic. There are no regular-season games until Thursday, so the attention will be on the Home Run Derby on Monday night and the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

The events started Sunday, with the American and National Leagues tying 2-2 in the Futures Game. The Celebrity Game will air on ESPN after the Derby.

Here's what you need to know:

Home Run Derby (Monday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The Home Run Derby has experienced somewhat of a rebirth since the format change in 2015. This year's format will remain the same, with eight competitors forming a bracket with one-on-one matchups to determine the winner.

These are the matchups with their home runs this season:

Matt Chapman (A's, 21) vs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays, eight)

Alex Bregman (Astros, 23) vs. Joc Pederson (Dodgers, 20)

Pete Alonso (Mets, 30) vs. Carlos Santana (Indians, 19)

Josh Bell (Pirates, 27) vs. Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves, 21)

Chapman replaced MLB home run leader Christian Yelich, who missed Sunday's game for the Brewers with a recurring back issue.

Each player gets four minutes per round, with a batter entitled to one 45-second timeout in the first two rounds and two timeouts (one 45, one 30) in the final round. Hitting at least two home runs of 440 feet or more earns an extra 30 seconds.

Cleveland's Progressive Field has a 19-foot wall in left field, leading some to think left-handed hitters like Bell or Pederson could have an edge. But then again, it might not be too much of a problem for the righties like Vladimir Guerrero Jr.:

Guerrero, Bell and Pete Alonso are the favorites at +400 (bet $100 to win $400), per Caesars. Oh, and new this year: The winner of the Home Run Derby gets a $1 million prize. Read more on the derby and the competitors.

All-Star Game (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox)

On Tuesday, it's time for the annual showcase of the sport's best players in a showdown between the leagues. Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander are all in the game for the eighth time, the most among the participants.

The NL will be looking to get its first win since 2012. Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-2, 1.83 ERA) was named the NL starting pitcher, with Justin Verlander (10-4, 2.98) taking this hill first for the AL. The full starting lineups:

Here is a complete breakdown of the rosters for each league, including 31 players making their first All-Star Game appearance. One of them is Orioles pitcher John Means, who was in Double-A Bowie for a third consecutive season last year:

Read the full story here.

Watch This: Wimbledon

After a jam-packed Monday at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam event of the year is down to its quarterfinals in singles. Headlining the day was No. 7 Simona Halep ending the amazing run of 15-year-old Coco Gauff, who took the tennis world by storm in advancing to the fourth round.

Women's matches will be held Tuesday and Thursday, with the final on Saturday, while the men take the court Wednesday and Friday and their final on Sunday.

Women's Bracket | Men's Bracket

Among the highlights:

Serena Williams will meet fellow American Alison Riske, who knocked out No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty, in Tuesday's quarterfinals

A potential Friday semifinal between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to set up a possible final against Novak Djokovic.

Daily coverage starts at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN.

What's on B/R Live This Week

1. AEW: Fight for the Fallen

All Elite Wrestling has made a big splash with its first two events, Double or Nothing and Fyter Fest. Up next from the new promotion is Fight for the Fallen, which is being held in Jacksonville, Florida, and will benefit the families of victims of gun violence.

Featured on Saturday's card are Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega vs. Cima, Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie and an appearance from Chris Jericho. See a full breakdown of what to expect here.

The event is streaming free on B/R Live. The pre-show starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the main event begins at 8:15.

2. ONE Championship: Masters of Destiny

The Asia-based mixed martial arts promotion makes its return after nearly a month off. The main event features Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan of Italy and Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy of Thailand in a ONE Super Series Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix quarterfinal bout.

Just before that, ONE women's atomweight champion Angela Lee of Singapore takes on Michelle Nicolini of Brazil in a strawweight bout.

You can watch here. The preliminary bouts start at 6 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8:30.

3. Soccer Keeps Going

Most of the major summer tournaments are over, but we've still got your soccer fix covered.

The UEFA Champions League is back with the first qualifying round. There are 50 clubs vying for the last six spots in the 2019-20 group stage. Select matches will be streamed, including:

Astana vs. CFR Cluj: Tuesday, 9 a.m. ET

Ararat-Armenia vs. AIK: Tuesday, 10 a.m.

HJK Helsinki vs. HB Torshavn: Tuesday, noon

Suduva vs. Red Star Belgrade: Tuesday, 2 p.m.

Ferencvaros vs. Ludogorets: Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Also, B/R Live will be showing all of defending UCL champion Liverpool's preseason friendlies. The first is on Thursday when the Reds take on Tranmere Rovers. Watch for free at 2:30 p.m. ET. Then on Sunday, it's Liverpool vs. Bradford City at 10 a.m.

Quick Catchup

1. The United States defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday to win a second consecutive and fourth overall Women's World Cup.

After Megan Rapinoe's penalty broke the deadlock, Rose Lavelle iced it with a great run and strike in the 69th minute.

Rapinoe ended up with the Golden Boot (most goals) and Golden Ball (best player).

After the match, American fans voiced their support for the team's ongoing lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, calling for equal pay for the women's team and the men's team.

A ticker tape parade down New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" is being planned for Wednesday.

2. Other international tournament champions were crowned Sunday in the Copa America (Brazil) and Gold Cup (Mexico).

Brazil topped Peru 3-1 to claim its first Copa title since 2007. Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison were the scorers.

Mexico beat the United States on this stunner from Jonathan dos Santos:

3. If you were sleeping at 1:54 a.m. ET Saturday, you missed the year's biggest Woj Bomb yet. By now, you've probably heard that Kawhi Leonard is going to the Los Angeles Clippers and he managed to get Paul George to join him there.

That big news sent a big domino effect in the NBA, with free-agent market now dwindling. The Lakers picked up several players, including DeMarcus Cousins, and now Russell Westbrook may be available in a trade.