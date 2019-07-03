Full Preview and Updated AEW Fight for the Fallen Match Card

AEW

With Fyter Fest now in the books, All Elite Wrestling turns the page to its third show: Fight for the Fallen.

We'll see plenty of familiar names, as every announced participant up to this point played some role in Double or Nothing and/or Fyter Fest. We're witnessing AEW transition from the introduction of their roster to legitimate storylines, which makes for an especially exciting time to follow the company as they prepare for their weekly show coming this fall.

Here's how you can watch Fight for the Fallen on July 13, as well as a breakdown of four notable matches and a special appearance from a certain wrestler that will probably demand a "thank you" for being there.

Where and How to Watch

Fight for the Fallen will be held at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida on July 13. It will be available to stream for free on B/R Live. The main card starts at 8:30 p.m. ET with a pre-show preceding it at 7:30. For more information on accessing Fight for the Fallen on B/R Live, go here.

Notable matches

Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks (tag team match)

Kenny Omega vs. Cima

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

Chris Jericho Appearance

The last time we saw Chris Jericho was at the conclusion of Double or Nothing, where he defeated Kenny Omega in the main event before being attacked by the debuting Jon Moxley. Now he's back for what could be the start of a war of words between him and Adam Page, whom Jericho is facing for the inaugural AEW World Championship in the main event of All Out on August 31. Not much has been said about what to expect from the appearance, but expect Jericho to make the most of it.

Match Breakdown

Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

After their bloody and emotional match at Double or Nothing, Cody and Dustin Rhodes team up to take on another set of brothers in the Young Bucks.

Cody and Dustin haven't partnered together since their time as a tag team in WWE over four years ago. After their touching post-match promo at DoN, fans are excited to see what the pair can do together. Meanwhile, the Young Bucks are coming off two wins against the Lucha Brothers, one in a tag team match at DoN and another in a six-man tag match at Fyter Fest that included Kenny Omega and Laredo Kid. If those matches are any indication, we're in for another spectacle of athleticism at Fight for the Fallen.

We'll also see what wrestling condition Cody's in after receiving twelve stitches to the head following a vicious chair shot from Shawn Spears at Fyter Fest.

Kenny Omega vs. Cima

Omega and Cima look to keep their momentum going after picking up their first wins with AEW at Fyter Fest. The veterans have surprisingly never been a part of the same promotion before despite spending a majority of their careers in Japan. With the wrestling caliber of both men, this could be the most well-worked match of the night.

Omega ended Fyter Fest on his own terms, ambushing Jon Moxley to get revenge after Moxley did the same to Omega at the conclusion of his match at DoN. Earlier that night, Cima defeated another veteran in Christopher Daniels to open the main show.

It wouldn't come as a surprise to see Moxley somehow get involved with Omega again to further build their showdown at All Out in August, but hopefully Omega and Cima can finish a hotly contested match before that happens.

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Page is one of the most put-over wrestlers on the roster at the moment, having won the Casino Battle Royale at DoN and then defeating a haul of notable names in MJF, Jimmy Havoc and Jungle Boy during their four-way match at Fyter Fest. Page seems well on his way to superstardom if AEW has anything to say about it.

Although perhaps not as familiar to an American audience, fans may remember Kip Sabian from his entertaining Buy-In match at DoN against Sammy Guevara. He showcased a wealth of technique, and the difference between his high-flying style and Page's brawling should make for an intriguing bout.

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

For the first time under AEW, we'll see Brandi Rhodes, who has been portrayed as a facilitator of sorts for the women's division up to this point, enter the ring for a competitive match. She'll take on Allie, who defeated Leva Bates at Fyter Fest. Rhodes was shown scouting her Fight for the Fallen opponent backstage during the match.

It's hard to know what to expect from this match considering Rhodes rarely competes, but there are additional aspects like her apparent position of power within the division and the direction that could eventually lead that make this match interesting. Will this be a fair fight through and through or does Rhodes use her power outside the ring to establish herself as a heel authority figure?