Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Thunder 'Receptive' Toward Calls on Star PG

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook interacts with the crowd during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Sunday, April 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola)
Steve Dipaola/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in full rebuilding mode, and that means even Russell Westbrook could be available.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Monday that "Oklahoma City for the first time is receptive toward trade calls on franchise star Russell Westbrook."

Per Charania, any trade talks will be a collaborative process between the player, his agent and the team. However, Charania noted that a deal could be challenging after the recent free-agent deals across the league.

     

