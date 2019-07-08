Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Thunder 'Receptive' Toward Calls on Star PG

Steve Dipaola/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in full rebuilding mode, and that means even Russell Westbrook could be available.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Monday that "Oklahoma City for the first time is receptive toward trade calls on franchise star Russell Westbrook."

Per Charania, any trade talks will be a collaborative process between the player, his agent and the team. However, Charania noted that a deal could be challenging after the recent free-agent deals across the league.

