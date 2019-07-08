Simona Halep Beats 15-Year-Old Coco Gauff in Straight Sets at 2019 Wimbledon

Simona Halep Beats 15-Year-Old Coco Gauff in Straight Sets at 2019 WimbledonJuly 8, 2019
Coco Gauff's incredible run at Wimbledon has ended.
The 15-year-old American phenom lost to Simona Halep, 6-3, 6-3, in the round of 16 on Monday. She exits the tournament after remarkable wins against Venus Williams, Magdalena Rybarikova and Polona Hercog.
BBC Tennis @bbctennis
You've done incredibly well, Coco Gauff 👏 #Wimbledon is over for her this year - but this is just the beginning. Simona Halep goes through with a 6-3 6-3 win. LIVE @BBCTwo 👉 https://t.co/QgJI44hJIS #bbctennis https://t.co/ZLzqrcX8bL
CNN @CNN
JUST IN: 15-year-old Cori "Coco" Gauff's incredible run at Wimbledon comes to an abrupt end at the hands of former world No.1 Simona Halep. Gauff is the youngest player to have gone this far at Wimbledon since a 15-year-old Jennifer Capriati in 1991. https://t.co/5ZunU96dp3
Team USA @TeamUSA
What a fun past week it has been. Take a bow, @CocoGauff. 👏 #Wimbledon https://t.co/HudVZeoBqx
Had Gauff reached the quarterfinals, she would have been the youngest woman to do so since Martina Hingis at the 1996 Australian Open, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
That made her the main topic at Wimbledon as well as one of the brightest young talents in the game today.
Dan Wolken @DanWolken
And that’s it for Coco Gauff at Wimbledon. Great run, incredible talent, bright future. Got exposed by a true world class player as you’d expect from a 15 year old. Needs to improve her forehand to make a leap.
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
15-year-old Coco Gauff's incredible #Wimbledon run ends at the very capable hands of #7 Simona Halep, falling 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round after six wins. Gauff was THE story of the first week of this tournament, and rightly so. Here's to many more chapters in the future.
Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim
Halep d. Coco Gauff. What a story. What a future. Interesting to see when we'll see her next. #Wimbledon
Halep was too strong for the young phenom. She won 76 percent of her first-serve points, converted five of 12 break points, smashed 17 winners and had just 14 unforced errors (compared to 29 for Gauff), per Wimbledon.com.
The 27-year-old Halep, who won the 2018 French Open, came into Wimbledon as the seventh seed, so Monday's result didn't come as a huge surprise. But it was an important win nonetheless for Halep, who has had an up-and-down 2019 season and has yet to win a tournament this year.
ESPN @espn
Coco Gauff's #Wimbledon run has ended. She falls to No. 7 Simona Halep one round shy of the quarterfinals in her first appearance at the tournament. https://t.co/2EtGFK96dC
"I'm happy I could play my best tennis," she said after the victory, per Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian. "I'm not comparing myself with last year. Last year was the best because I won the French Open. I try to be a better person on court."
On Monday, she was the better player, ending the meteoric rise of the young Gauff. For Halep, it was expectations met. For Gauff, it was just the beginning.
Halep Beats 15-Year-Old Coco Gauff in Straight Sets