Impact Moves Contenders Can Still Make in NBA Free Agency

Glenn James/Getty Images

Hollywood has nothing on the NBA's 2019 summer blockbusters.

Free agency has seemingly seen one superstar relocation after the next. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are Brooklyn Nets. Kawhi Leonard is a Los Angeles Clipper. Kemba Walker is a Boston Celtic.

This is the Association's new reality.

Given the cannonballs that have splashed early and often this offseason, one might assume the free-agent market has been picked clean by this point. Shrewd shoppers, though, can still find value if they know where to look.

We'll help by lending a matchmaking hand to join specific contenders with these five still-available impact free agents.