Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Rockets Pinpointed for James Harden Reunion

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) and Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) talk on the court after an NBA basketball game in Houston, Sunday, March 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Could Russell Westbrook and James Harden be reunited? 

According to Sam Amick and Brett Dawson of The Athletic, a Westbrook trade to the Houston Rockets is a possibility in the wake of Paul George's shocking move to the Los Angeles Clippers:

"Rival executives have also pinpointed the Houston Rockets as a likely suitor, which would come as no surprise considering the way general manager Daryl Morey has prioritized the pursuit of stars during his entire career (not to mention the possible reunion between Westbrook and his old Thunder teammate James Harden).

"The notion of Westbrook sharing the floor with two other ball-dominant guards is unorthodox, to say the least, but Morey has long held the belief that landing as many elite players as possible is the path to championship glory."

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Nurse: 'You Can't Blame' Kawhi for Joining Clippers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nurse: 'You Can't Blame' Kawhi for Joining Clippers

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Potential Landing Spots for Russ After PG's Exit

    Where do you want to see him go?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Potential Landing Spots for Russ After PG's Exit

    Where do you want to see him go?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    How LBJ Got Beat at His Own Game

    'LeBron got totally outmaneuvered,' a Western Conference executive told B/R.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How LBJ Got Beat at His Own Game

    'LeBron got totally outmaneuvered,' a Western Conference executive told B/R.

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    3 Reasons Why Not Getting Butler Actually Benefits the Rockets

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    3 Reasons Why Not Getting Butler Actually Benefits the Rockets

    Space City Scoop
    via Space City Scoop