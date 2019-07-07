Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Rockets Pinpointed for James Harden Reunion

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Could Russell Westbrook and James Harden be reunited?

According to Sam Amick and Brett Dawson of The Athletic, a Westbrook trade to the Houston Rockets is a possibility in the wake of Paul George's shocking move to the Los Angeles Clippers:

"Rival executives have also pinpointed the Houston Rockets as a likely suitor, which would come as no surprise considering the way general manager Daryl Morey has prioritized the pursuit of stars during his entire career (not to mention the possible reunion between Westbrook and his old Thunder teammate James Harden).

"The notion of Westbrook sharing the floor with two other ball-dominant guards is unorthodox, to say the least, but Morey has long held the belief that landing as many elite players as possible is the path to championship glory."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.