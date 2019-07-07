Look: Kevin Durant Reveals No. 7 Nets Jersey After Wearing No. 35 Entire Career

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

A change of scenery apparently means a new number for Kevin Durant.

Durant shared a picture of his Brooklyn Nets jersey. Rather than No. 35, which the 10-time All-Star has worn for the entirety of his NBA career, he will don No. 7 in Brooklyn.

It's not uncommon for stars to switch up their numbers, especially if they moved to a new team.

LeBron James went from No. 23 to No. 6 when he signed with the Miami Heat and then back to No. 23 when he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It appears he'll wear No. 6 this season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Kyrie Irving wore No. 2 with the Cavs and donned No. 11 with the Boston Celtics. Blake Griffin inverted the No. 32 to go with No. 23 when the Los Angeles Clippers traded him to the Detroit Pistons.

More than anything, Durant's move to the Nets now feels real. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on his deal June 30, and it wasn't until Sunday when Durant made it official.