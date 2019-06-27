Lakers News: LeBron James Suggests He'll Wear No. 6 Jersey in Cryptic Tweet

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

LeBron James has worn the No. 23 for the majority of his 16-year NBA career, but as the Los Angeles Lakers are set to acquire six-time All-Star Anthony Davis, the King has reportedly decided to give up his number for his new teammate.

And it appears as though the four-time NBA MVP could be making the move back to No. 6.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Thursday afternoon that James will be "gifting" Davis the No. 23. Haynes noted that the Lakers superstar had not settled on a new number, though No. 6 was the expected choice.

Hours later, James took to social media to post a cryptic message that may have confirmed his new number:

In other words, this may soon be a reality:

James has sported the No. 23 for 12 years, spanning his entire Cleveland Cavaliers career and the first season of his Lakers stint. Meanwhile, he wore No. 6 during his four-year run with the Miami Heat and has also worn the number with USA Basketball.

Two of James' three NBA championships came while wearing the No. 6 as did his two Olympic gold medals. He is four-for-four in reaching the NBA Finals while wearing No. 6, winning a pair of league MVP awards and Finals MVPs in the process.

Given his first year in purple and gold featured him missing out on the postseason for the first time since 2005, this could be a welcomed change.