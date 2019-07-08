MLB Home Run Derby 2019: TV Schedule, Bracket and New Format Breakdown

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Home Run Derby is ready to take center stage for Major League Baseball again on Monday, with eight of the league's most powerful hitters set to square off against each other in Cleveland.

Finding eight legitimate power hitters was no trouble this season as the league marches toward record home run numbers.

In May, MLB set a new record for home runs in a month with 1,135. That record did not last long, either. In June, it was broken with 1,142 home runs.

We will also have a new Home Run Derby champion this year, too, as last year's winner, Bryce Harper, will not participate to defend his title. In fact, the only player from last year's tournament to compete again is Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

There will be more money on the line, though. The Home Run Derby prize pool has increased from $775,000 to $2.5 million, with the winner taking home $1 million.

2019 MLB Home Run Derby

When: Monday, July 8

Time: 8 p.m.

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland

National TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN, Hulu, Sling

Odds

Bracket Seeding

(1) Matt Chapman vs. (8) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

(4) Alex Bregman vs. (5) Joc Pederson

(2) Pete Alonso vs. (7) Carlos Santana

(3) Josh Bell vs. (6) Ronald Acuna Jr.

Format

The Home Run Derby is a single-elimination bracket competition consisting of three rounds, with the winner of each bracket facing off in the final round.

In recent years, the format has changed instead of receiving 10 "outs," each hitter will have four minutes to hit as many home runs as possible. If a player hits two home runs at least 440 feet, 30 seconds will be added on to their timer.

Each player also has a 45-second timeout, and if they reach the final round, they will have two.

If there is a tie after the final round, it will result in a 90-second swing-off to determine the winner. If still no winner is decided, each hitter will receive successive three swing swing-offs until there is a winner.

Latest Buzz

Christian Yelich Drops Out

MLB's home run leader, Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers, was originally the top-seeded hitter in the tournament, but on Sunday, he decided to withdraw due to a back injury.

Yelich leads the majors with 31 home runs and would have been competing in his first Home Run Derby. In preparation for the event, Yelich had the cops called on him for breaking a boat window during batting practice at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Replacing Yelich is Oakland A's slugger Matt Chapman, who will slide into the No. 1 seed. Chapman has 21 home runs, which is tied for sixth in the American League and three shy of his career-high of 24 last season. This will be Chapman's first All-Star Game and Home Run Derby appearance.

Pete Alonso Giving Back

Pete Alonso has been one of the breakout stars in the MLB this season, entering the All-Star break with 30 home runs—a Mets franchise record before the break and matching what Aaron Judge did in 2017 before he set the rookie home run record.

Judge also won the Home Run Derby that year, an indicator that Alonso could be the guy to do it this year. If so, he will make a lot more than just Mets fans happy.

The Mets slugger plans to donate five percent of his earnings to two charities: the Wounded Warrior Foundation, which provides assistance to injured military veterans, and Tunnels to Towers, which helps military and first responders.

Like Father, Like Son

Blue Jays rookie slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be participating in the Home Run Derby hoping to follow in his father's footsteps. Guerrero Sr. won the Home Run Derby in 2007 at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Guerrero Jr. has just eight home runs in 60 games this season, but the 20-year-old was already garnering a reputation for the long ball in the minor leagues with some of his majestic blasts and looks poised to make a run in the Home Run Derby:

Guerrero Jr. has displayed some of that raw power already and could be a dangerous threat in this tournament, especially since he no longer has to go up against Yelich in the first round.