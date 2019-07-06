Latest 2020 NBA Title Odds After Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Clippers Blockbuster

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are now the new favorites to win the 2019-20 NBA championship after signing Kawhi Leonard and shockingly acquiring Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, the Clippers went from 20-1 to 3-1 on PointsBet once the moves were made.

Here is a look at the teams with the 10 best odds to win the 2019-20 NBA title, per PointsBet:

The Clippers went all in on trying to win an NBA championship by sending multiple first-round picks, guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Danilo Gallinari to the Thunder for George. That paved the way for them to sign Leonard as well.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder will receive the Clippers' 2022, 2024 and 2026 unprotected first-round picks, and unprotected first-round picks in 2021 and 2023 via the Miami Heat. OKC has the right to swap picks with the Clippers in 2023 and 2025 as well.

Wojnarowski added that the Clippers reportedly made the trade for George out of fear that Leonard would otherwise sign with the Los Angeles Lakers to create a new superteam alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

With a core of Leonard, George, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley, it is difficult to argue with the notion that the Clippers are now the team to beat in the NBA.

The James and Davis-led Lakers figure to be their greatest competition in the Western Conference, while the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are the only teams with less-than-double-digit odds to win the title out of the East.

Milwaukee largely kept together a team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season with the exception of guard Malcolm Brogdon going to the Indiana Pacers. Meanwhile, the Sixers lost Jimmy Butler and J.J. Redick in free agency, but they retained Tobias Harris and signed big man Al Horford.

Losing Leonard caused the Raptors to take a major hit, as they are now 20-1 to repeat as NBA champions. Toronto has a strong core led by Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, but without a take-charge superstar like Kawhi on the roster, it is difficult to envision them being a contender again next season.