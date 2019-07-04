Lakers Rumors: Breaking Down Remaining Plans for 2019 Offseason

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The wait continues. Until the Los Angeles Lakers hear the final decision from Kawhi Leonard, their plans for the remainder of the 2019 NBA offseason will remain on the periphery.

The 28-year-old has earned the right to carefully consider his options, and the two-time NBA Finals MVP is taking his sweet time.

Still, it puts the franchise in a holding pattern.

If he decides to join the Lakers, they'll continue with Plan A—which included acquiring Anthony Davis, creating space for Leonard and completing the roster around them and LeBron James.

Should Leonard choose the Toronto Raptors or Los Angeles Clippers, though, the Lakers must quickly shift to Plan B and prepare for several more courses of action. While missing out on him would be disappointing, the Lakers have plenty of cap space.

Either way, it's a guarantee they'll use every penny.

Plan A: Leonard Picks the Lakers

The future may hold a mini-celebration for the Lakers, though Jabari Young of The Athletic noted Leonard's much-anticipated announcement may still be a couple days away:

But let's proceed as if the Lakers land him.

Since the first season of his max contract will be $32.7 million, Los Angeles will no longer have cap space. The roster will be filled with minimum-salary deals and the room exception, which is $4.8 million and can be split between multiple players.

That likely eliminates Danny Green because the three-and-D weapon should be seeking one final long-term contract. He's the top complementary player available, but only Leonard's career-long connection with Green could lead to a discount.

Lakers fans are known for being realistic—to quote Leonard, "ah-ha-ha-ha-ha"—but don't expect the pay cut to happen. And more realistic options aren't so glamorous.

Look no further than the 2018 offseason for a reminder.

Kyle Korver and Richaun Holmes have been connected to the Lakers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype. They could also pursue Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Quinn Cook, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Justin Holiday, among others.

Unless a couple of ring-chasers accept a minimum deal, adding Leonard will come at the cost of sacrificing depth.

But with a cornerstone trio of LeBron, Leonard and Davis, the Lakers would undoubtedly feel it's worth the risk.

Plans B-Z: What Next?

The moment Leonard chooses the Raptors or Clippers, the Lakers should immediately write an eight-figure check for Green. His long-range shooting and defensive ability would be ideal additions for any team and clearly terrific for a title contender.

And he's not the only championship-winning vet on the radar.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said to not be surprised if former Golden State Warriors wing Andre Iguodala is linked to the team. If he secures a buyout from the Memphis Grizzlies, he could reunite with his former agent, Rob Pelinka—the Lakers' general manager.

Memphis will first explore the trade market for Iguodala, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, so other players are more imminent targets.

Korver would be a sensible choice. Although his subpar defense may outweigh his perimeter value in the playoffs, he can provide an impact throughout the regular season.

Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press noted a "feeling around the league" that DeMarcus Cousins and JaVale McGee are waiting on the Warriors. The former would likely be an option only if Leonard goes elsewhere, while the latter is a low-dollar possibility.

Another free-agent center is Enes Kanter, who AJ McCord of KOIN reported is considering a serious offer from the Lakers.

While adding a superstar of Leonard's magnitude would be preferred, the Lakers could sign three or four of the above players to provide reasonable depth around LeBron and Davis.

