Danny Green Rumors: UFA Waiting on Kawhi Leonard; Mavericks Linked

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

While many top free agents are already off the market, shooting guard Danny Green is reportedly waiting for Kawhi Leonard to make his decision before committing to a team, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Per Stein, the Dallas Mavericks are among the teams interested in signing Green when he's ready to decide, even after adding another free-agent shooter in Seth Curry.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported the Lakers have been involved in discussions with Green's camp, while the Clippers have also reached out, according to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

These options could all be dependent on what happens with Leonard.

The Finals MVP has been considering both Los Angeles teams as well as a possible return to the Toronto Raptors, but he didn't take any meetings Sunday, and the process will pick up over the next few days, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Green and Leonard have spent the past eight years together, mostly with the San Antonio Spurs, before winning a title last year with Toronto. Depending on salary demands, the two could stay together in Toronto or team up again on a new team.

On the other hand, Green could serve as a consolation for a squad that isn't able to land Kawhi as the big prize.

The Lakers would especially benefit from a shooter and strong defender next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, even if Leonard doesn't join the team. Green averaged 10.3 points per game last year while shooting 45.5 percent from three-point range, a career high.

As soon as Leonard makes his choice, Green should have plenty of options around the league.