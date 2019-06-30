Kawhi Leonard Rumors: 'Noise Is Elevating' About Jimmy Butler Duo with Clippers

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 30, 2019

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 17: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors holds the MVP trophy during the Toronto Raptors Victory Parade on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 4-2 to win the 2019 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers may have missed out on new Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant, but they could be landing a superstar duo to a 48-34 team that pushed the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the first round of the playoffs.

"Noise is elevating" regarding Toronto Raptors free-agent forward Kawhi Leonard and Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Jimmy Butler teaming up on the Los Angeles Clippers, per ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

Smith also reported that the move "makes sense" considering that power forward Tobias Harris re-signed with the 76ers.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

