Kawhi Leonard Rumors: 'Noise Is Elevating' About Jimmy Butler Duo with Clippers

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers may have missed out on new Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant, but they could be landing a superstar duo to a 48-34 team that pushed the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the first round of the playoffs.

"Noise is elevating" regarding Toronto Raptors free-agent forward Kawhi Leonard and Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Jimmy Butler teaming up on the Los Angeles Clippers, per ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

Smith also reported that the move "makes sense" considering that power forward Tobias Harris re-signed with the 76ers.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.