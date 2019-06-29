Jimmy Butler Rumors: Star Plans to Meet with 76ers Soon Amid Heat, Rockets Buzz

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Unrestricted free agent Jimmy Butler plans to meet with the Philadelphia 76ers "soon" amid interest from other teams with free agency set to being Sunday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania noted the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are among the teams interested, while ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported the four-time All-Star will meet with the Miami Heat in Florida on Sunday and is expected to meet with the Houston Rockets in L.A. early next week.

While the Lakers recently cleared enough cap space for a max contract, both Miami and Houston would be limited to a sign-and-trade in their pursuit of Butler. Wojnarowski noted Philadelphia has not ruled out the possibility of a sign-and-trade.

Butler is coming off a season that started with turmoil as he forced his way out of Minnesota. He settled in nicely in Philadelphia, though, following a November trade, averaging 18.2 points on 46.1 percent shooting in 55 games for the Sixers.

With Butler teaming up with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, JJ Redick and Tobias Harris, the 76ers (51-31) finished with the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. They were, however, eliminated in the second round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Butler declined to divulge his free-agency plans at the conclusion of his team's season, though he provided a glimpse at some of the factors at play.

"You always want to be able to win," Butler said in May, per The Athletic's Derek Bodner. "I think that's key for sure. You're looking at coaches. You're looking at the city. There's a lot that goes in to it."

He also made it clear during his exit interview that he expects to get a max contract wherever he signs.

"Technically I think, knock on wood, I will get a max contract anywhere I choose to go," Butler told reporters on May 13. "So if you are talking a four-year, five-year, that is more than enough money, anyway. I think I still have more than enough money now from my first deal."

Of note, though, Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher reported Thursday that Butler would be willing to take "slightly less" than the max in order to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers.

One advantage the Sixers have over the field is they own Butler's Bird rights, allowing them to offer an additional year as well as more money than any other team. Philadelphia can offer Butler $188 million over five years.

Per Bucher, Los Angeles, New York and Miami were Butler's preferred destinations when he demanded a trade from the Timberwolves last year.