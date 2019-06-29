Knicks Rumors: George Hill, Wayne Ellington Among Potential Free-Agency Targets

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington signals after a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Veteran guards Wayne Ellington and George Hill are on the New York Knicks' radar as free agency is set to get underway Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

Begley noted that New York is looking to sign players to short-term deals to maintain financial flexibility in the future should it miss out on the likes of star free agents Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    5 Potential Targets for Knicks in Free Agency

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    5 Potential Targets for Knicks in Free Agency

    Hoops Habit
    via Hoops Habit

    Report: Nikola Mirotic to Sign with Barcelona

    Nikola Mirotic has decided to play for Euroleague club Barcelona Lassa next season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nikola Mirotic to Sign with Barcelona

    Nikola Mirotic has decided to play for Euroleague club Barcelona Lassa next season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Timberwolves to Meet with D-Lo

    Minnesota plans to meet with restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell when FA begins

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Timberwolves to Meet with D-Lo

    Minnesota plans to meet with restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell when FA begins

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nuggets Pick Up Paul Millsap's Option

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nuggets Pick Up Paul Millsap's Option

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report