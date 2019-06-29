Knicks Rumors: George Hill, Wayne Ellington Among Potential Free-Agency Targets

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Veteran guards Wayne Ellington and George Hill are on the New York Knicks' radar as free agency is set to get underway Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

Begley noted that New York is looking to sign players to short-term deals to maintain financial flexibility in the future should it miss out on the likes of star free agents Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving.

